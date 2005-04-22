LOVELORN COMPUTER MAN PASSES BELOVED FOR TERRORIST

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - One Victor Shirokov, 25, computer assembler of Krasnodar, in European Russia's south, made Russian and US secret services run havoc in search for a suicide terrorist of his invention.

The city court is through with his case, says the Moscow-based weekly, Vremya Novostei, as it offers its heart-rending background.

Victor's girl left Krasnodar for America, 2002, on student exchange for a year. One not so fine day, she called him up to say she had gotten a fine job in Brooklyn and was anxious to settle in the States for good.

The vengeful boy contacted the US Embassy on the phone to say the girl had been trained in a Chechen terrorist camp and was now out for a heinous act in New York City. He went on to the world web to advertise free sex, complete with the girl's full name and American address and phone number. Victor turned next to the FBI Moscow office to shower it with mail accusing his unsuspecting victim of prostitution and drug pushing in Brooklyn, and assumed her Chechen terrorist connections.

Cops took prompt action, and the poor girl spent five weeks behind the bars before FBI men completed their check on her. Meanwhile, she was expelled from college and fired from job. Her green card procedure was naturally suspended.

The FBI made an inquiry with the informer's home city, and it took Krasnodar cops a mere few days to fall on the track. When detained, he immediately owned up and said he only wanted the girl extradited back to Russia.

The man landed in the dock-the fate he wanted for his beloved, with an indictment on four Criminal Code clauses. He was convicted to two years on a suspended sentence, with a twelve-month probation, and fined a thousand dollars.