Russia Arrive in Sochi Ahead of World Cup Quarter-Final Match Against Croatia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian national football team have arrived in Sochi, where they will play Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the team said on Thursday.

"We have landed in Sochi," the team said via its official Twitter account.

​The last eight match of the World Cup between Croatia and Russia will be played at Sochi's Fisht Stadium on Saturday.

On Sunday, hosts Russia beat 2010 World Cup winners Spain on penalties to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since the end of the Soviet era, while Croatia edged out Denmark, also in a penalty shootout.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.