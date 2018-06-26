FIFA World Cup Match Between Australia and Peru Starts in Sochi

The national team of Peru has opened the score in a match that marks the closing of the first phase of the World Championship in Group C.

Australia, who are third in their group, having scraped only a point in two matches, is facing Peru at Sochi's Fisht Stadium in their last Group C match. They will be able to qualify for the round of 16 only if they beat Peru, who have been eliminated from the World Cup and have yet to score a goal at the tournament.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW