Twitter Reacts to Miraculous German Victory at #GERSWE World Cup Game

Germany literally ripped victory from the hands of their Swedish adversaries some 10 seconds before added time, shocking both fans and users on social media.

The Germany — Sweden match in Sochi Saturday June 23 looked as if it would end in a 1-1 draw. The first goal was scored by Sweden's Ola Toivonen. Marko Rois of German national team equalized the score during the second period. Jerome Boateng, a German defender, was removed from the game after receiving two yellow cards.

Toni Kroos then suddenly managed a brilliant curling free-kick that saved the German team from going home and, in doing so, he snatched the love of people on social networks.

That Toni Kroos free kick is why you should drive a German machine at least once in your life. Experience Ruthless precision #GERSWE — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) 23 июня 2018 г.

​Many users noted that this 2018 Russia World Cup has returned football to its former glory as the world's most popular team sport.