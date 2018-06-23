Twitter Reacts to Miraculous German Victory at #GERSWE World Cup Game

The Germany — Sweden match in Sochi Saturday June 23 looked as if it would end in a 1-1 draw. The first goal was scored by Sweden's Ola Toivonen. Marko Rois of German national team equalized the score during the second period. Jerome Boateng, a German defender, was removed from the game after receiving two yellow cards.
Toni Kroos then suddenly managed a brilliant curling free-kick that saved the German team from going home and, in doing so, he snatched the love of people on social networks.
Germany winning like:#WorldCup #GERSWE pic.twitter.com/CkLG2esEsq— Sascha (@saschawh) 23 июня 2018 г.
What a game! Germany! Where did that last goal come from???!! stunned! Wow!! #Germany #GERSWE #Worldcup— Chanelle F Pillay (@c_fairlene) 23 июня 2018 г.
Sweden Fans #GERSWE pic.twitter.com/EACGTrq2FE— ♧♣Abuti Liesta♣♧ (@Liesta_RSA) 23 июня 2018 г.
#GERSWE SWEDEN!!!!!!!!— Yvis Geraldo Páscoa (@Yvispascoa) 23 июня 2018 г.
SHAME!! SHAME!!! pic.twitter.com/jHxmmq3A0z
That Toni Kroos free kick is why you should drive a German machine at least once in your life. Experience Ruthless precision #GERSWE— FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) 23 июня 2018 г.
Many users noted that this 2018 Russia World Cup has returned football to its former glory as the world's most popular team sport.
Whoever wins the world cup.. Football has again stamped it's authority as the most thrilling sport for sure… #GERSWE— MB. (@mraj_b2405) 23 июня 2018 г.
Football to the rest of the world right now: #GERSWE #Germany #Kroos #GermanyvsSweden #FifaWorldCup2018 #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/BkOmXMbA1N— Ashrith Suresh (@AshrithX) 23 июня 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)