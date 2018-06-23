Marco Reus Ties the FIFA WC Match for German's Squad Against Sweden 1-1

The Group F match between Germany and Sweden has kicked off in the southern Russian city of Sochi.
Sweden defeated South Korea 1-0 in their first match of the tournament, while Germany, the winner of the World Cup 2014, suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Mexico.
Germany head coach Joachim Low said Friday that Sweden was a "dangerous" team due to the unity they have within their squad.
This is the first time in years, when midfielder Mesut Ozil has not been in the starting XI: he and his teammate Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil have been omitted from Germany’s squad for their second match.
Germany's starting XI:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer;
Defenders: Jonas Hector, Antonio Rudiger, Jerome Boateng, Joshua Kimmich;
Midfielders: Julian Draxler, Toni Kroos, Sebastian Rudy;
Forwards: Timo Werner, Marco Reus, Thomas Muller.
Sweden’s starting XI:
Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen;
Defenders: Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindeloef, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson;
Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson;
Forwards: Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen.
All comments
Show new comments (0)