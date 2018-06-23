Marco Reus Ties the FIFA WC Match for German's Squad Against Sweden 1-1

The match is set to decide whether the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2014 will make it to the playoff stage of the tournament. Despite numerous chances, both teams haven't scored a single goal yet. Sweden managed to break the ice: forward Ola Toivonen scored the first goal. German Marco Reus responded in the second half to tie the Game 1-1.

The Group F match between Germany and Sweden has kicked off in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

Sweden defeated South Korea 1-0 in their first match of the tournament, while Germany, the winner of the World Cup 2014, suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Mexico.

Germany head coach Joachim Low said Friday that Sweden was a "dangerous" team due to the unity they have within their squad.

This is the first time in years, when midfielder Mesut Ozil has not been in the starting XI: he and his teammate Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil have been omitted from Germany’s squad for their second match.

Germany's starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer;

Defenders: Jonas Hector, Antonio Rudiger, Jerome Boateng, Joshua Kimmich;

Midfielders: Julian Draxler, Toni Kroos, Sebastian Rudy;

Forwards: Timo Werner, Marco Reus, Thomas Muller.

Sweden’s starting XI:

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen;

Defenders: Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindeloef, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson;

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson;

Forwards: Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen.