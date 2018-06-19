First-Ever Balalaika Day to Take Place in Sochi During 2018 FIFA World Cup

SOCHI (Sputnik) - Visitors to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will have an opportunity to witness the first-ever Balalaika Day that will take place in Sochi on Saturday, the city's Deputy Mayor Irina Romanets said on Tuesday.

The event will coincide with the Germany-Sweden match, which will also be held in the Black Sea resort on Saturday.

"This week, on June 23, we will hold the ‘Day of Balalaika.' We are organizing it for the first time, we will tell the history of this unique musical instrument at outdoor venues and our bands will play balalaikas for our guests," Romanets said at a media conference.

The balalaika is a traditional Russian stringed musical instrument with three strings.

Romanets added that around 120,000 tourists have visited the Fan Fest in Sochi since the start of the World Cup on June 14. The 2018 FIFA World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia, including Sochi.

After a spectacular 3-3 draw between Portugal and Spain and Belgium's 3-0 victory over Panama, Sochi's Fisht Stadium will now host four more World Cup matches, including a quarter-final.