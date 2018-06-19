First-Ever Balalaika Day to Take Place in Sochi During 2018 FIFA World Cup

The event will coincide with the Germany-Sweden match, which will also be held in the Black Sea resort on Saturday.
"This week, on June 23, we will hold the ‘Day of Balalaika.' We are organizing it for the first time, we will tell the history of this unique musical instrument at outdoor venues and our bands will play balalaikas for our guests," Romanets said at a media conference.
The balalaika is a traditional Russian stringed musical instrument with three strings.
After a spectacular 3-3 draw between Portugal and Spain and Belgium's 3-0 victory over Panama, Sochi's Fisht Stadium will now host four more World Cup matches, including a quarter-final.
All comments
Show new comments (0)