Sochi Holds About 300 Events Annually

Sports events, conventions, various forums and important political events are among those taking place at the resort.
“When the World Cup is over, we won’t stop, we’ll go on with our activity. Next year we’ll host the boxing world championship. But unfortunately, we’ll no longer host anything as large-scale as the World Cup or the Olympics, we need to get a grip on reality,” the deputy mayor said.
“Sochi has 2059 classified accommodation facilities for 200,000 people. That’s more than any [other] Russian city, except for St. Petersburg and Moscow,” he said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)