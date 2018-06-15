Sochi Holds About 300 Events Annually

Sergey Yurchenko, deputy mayor, said at a local press center that Sochi nowadays organizes about 300 events per year.

Sports events, conventions, various forums and important political events are among those taking place at the resort.

“When the World Cup is over, we won’t stop, we’ll go on with our activity. Next year we’ll host the boxing world championship. But unfortunately, we’ll no longer host anything as large-scale as the World Cup or the Olympics, we need to get a grip on reality,” the deputy mayor said.

© Sputnik / Nina Zotina FIFA World Cup Match Days in Russia's Sochi Declared Days Off – Authorities

According to him, with the Olympic Games, the city's economy had grown tens of times, and even tourism allows them to maintain such levels. They’ve built good-quality infrastructure, especially in the hotel industry.

“Sochi has 2059 classified accommodation facilities for 200,000 people. That’s more than any [other] Russian city, except for St. Petersburg and Moscow,” he said.

