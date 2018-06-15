Register
22:21 GMT +315 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures

Ronaldo's Doble Strike Secures 2:1 Over Portugal at Halftime

© REUTERS / Hannah McKay
Sochi
Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea missed Ronaldo's low shot from 20 meters as the ball slipped through his hands after 44 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hit twice to secure a 2-1 lead over the riving Spain at halftime in a World Cup Group B game on Friday.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal against the Spanish team after three minutes. During the 24th minute, Spanish forward Diego Costa managed to give the Portuguese player a tough response, scoring one goal.

The Portuguese national team is playing against Spain in Sochi. During the third minute of the match, Ronaldo broke into the penalty area, but was stopped in violation of the rules. Italian referee Gianluca Rocca pointed to the 11-meter mark.

The match kicked off in Sochi at 21:00 Moscow time (18:00 GMT).

Portugal's starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Cedric Soares, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: William Carvalho, Joao Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo; Goncalo Guedes; Bernardo Silva

2018 FIFA World Cup, Diego Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain, Portugal
