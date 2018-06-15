Ronaldo's Doble Strike Secures 2:1 Over Portugal at Halftime

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea missed Ronaldo's low shot from 20 meters as the ball slipped through his hands after 44 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hit twice to secure a 2-1 lead over the riving Spain at halftime in a World Cup Group B game on Friday.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal against the Spanish team after three minutes. During the 24th minute, Spanish forward Diego Costa managed to give the Portuguese player a tough response, scoring one goal.

The Portuguese national team is playing against Spain in Sochi. During the third minute of the match, Ronaldo broke into the penalty area, but was stopped in violation of the rules. Italian referee Gianluca Rocca pointed to the 11-meter mark.

Up at 4am for my first 'live' game of the #FifaWorldCup2018, what a start! Viva Ronaldo! Spain need a greedy striker,trying to walk it in. Coldest it's been for me on the GC,old man blanket weather! #Pentysworldcup pic.twitter.com/dcaDLNyd7D — Billy Peppers (@Bill_E_Peppers) June 15, 2018

The match kicked off in Sochi at 21:00 Moscow time (18:00 GMT).

Portugal's starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Cedric Soares, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: William Carvalho, Joao Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo; Goncalo Guedes; Bernardo Silva