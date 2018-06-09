FIFA World Cup Match Days in Russia's Sochi Declared Days Off – Authorities

SOCHI (Sputnik) - The days when FIFA World Cup matches will be played in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi later this month and in July have been declared official days off by the city’s mayor, Anatoly Pakhomov, the press service of Sochi's authorities said Saturday in a statement.

"To recommend heads of all types of organizations operating in Sochi to declare the days of the World Cup matches in the city — June 15, 18, 23, 26, 30 and July 7, 2018 — days off," the statement read, citing Pakhomov's decree.

According to the statement, this measure will ensure that support facilities operate properly and transportation services are not overwhelmed during match days. The decree went into effect on Thursday.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across the country. Sochi will host four group stage matches, a round-of-16 game and a quarter-final.