Register
21:32 GMT +307 March 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup
Former member of the Russian national football team Dmitry Bulykin poses for a photo with fans during the opening of the 2017 Confederations Cup Park at a square of the South Mall in the Sochi seaport.

Sochi to Become First City to Host World Cup Football Park in Late March

Nina Zotina
Sochi
Get short URL
0 0 0

SOCHI (Sputnik) - Sochi, on March 24-25, will be the first city to open a 2018 World Cup Football Park, which will host workshops and autograph sessions held by international and Russian football stars, games, attractions, and quizzes, the city administration said Wednesday.

"The main guest of the Football Park will be Portuguese striker, participant of 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups, the legendary Nuno Gomes. There will be workshops and autograph sessions of international and Russian football stars, outdoor football games, rides, and multimedia quizzes with the opportunity to win memorable prizes. The entrance to the park will be free, it will be open for visits from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m. [09:00-15:00 GMT]" the administration's press service said in a statement.

It is noted that visitors to the Football Park, which will later travel to the other 10 host cities, will be able to meet and take pictures with Zabivaka the Wolf, the official mascot of this year's Cup.

READ MORE: Moscow City, Football Associations to Cooperate on Security at World Cup 2018

According to the press service of the World Cup organizing committee, the Football Park will be in Rostov-on-Don on March 31-April 1, Volgograd on April 7-8, Saransk on April 14-15, Samara on April 21-22, Yekaterinburg on April 29-30, Kazan on May 5-6, Nizhny Novgorod on May 12-13, St. Petersburg on May 19-20, and Kaliningrad on June 2-3.

The Football Park in Moscow will be on the renowned Red Square and welcome visitors throughout the entirety of the tournament — from June 17 to July 15.

READ MORE: Russia's Dvorkovich Appointed Chair of 2018 FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee

This is the first time Russia is hosting the FIFA World Cup in its history.

WATCH: Putin and FIFA Chief Playing Football in Kremlin

Tags:
games, park, football, Nuno Gomes, Russia, Sochi
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok