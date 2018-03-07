Sochi to Become First City to Host World Cup Football Park in Late March

SOCHI (Sputnik) - Sochi, on March 24-25, will be the first city to open a 2018 World Cup Football Park, which will host workshops and autograph sessions held by international and Russian football stars, games, attractions, and quizzes, the city administration said Wednesday.

"The main guest of the Football Park will be Portuguese striker, participant of 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups, the legendary Nuno Gomes. There will be workshops and autograph sessions of international and Russian football stars, outdoor football games, rides, and multimedia quizzes with the opportunity to win memorable prizes. The entrance to the park will be free, it will be open for visits from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m. [09:00-15:00 GMT]" the administration's press service said in a statement.

It is noted that visitors to the Football Park, which will later travel to the other 10 host cities, will be able to meet and take pictures with Zabivaka the Wolf, the official mascot of this year's Cup.

According to the press service of the World Cup organizing committee, the Football Park will be in Rostov-on-Don on March 31-April 1, Volgograd on April 7-8, Saransk on April 14-15, Samara on April 21-22, Yekaterinburg on April 29-30, Kazan on May 5-6, Nizhny Novgorod on May 12-13, St. Petersburg on May 19-20, and Kaliningrad on June 2-3.

The Football Park in Moscow will be on the renowned Red Square and welcome visitors throughout the entirety of the tournament — from June 17 to July 15.

This is the first time Russia is hosting the FIFA World Cup in its history.

