Russia's Sochi to Launch 'Safe City' Software During 2018 FIFA World Cup

The system, that is designed to ensure security during the sporting competition, includes video surveillance, safety risk recognition programs, as well as an emergency call service.

Local authorities in the Russian city of Sochi plan to launch the software complex "Safe City" during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

All services are expected to operate in the same mode as during the Olympic Games and the Confederations Cup. At the same time, the response time to incidents will be substantially reduced.

Apart from a video surveillance system, the software has programs for risk recognition as well as the "112" emergency service.

The FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June, 14 to July, 15. The football games will be held in Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.