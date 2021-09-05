Register
17:31 GMT05 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed via an electron microscope. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

    US Scientist Claims He Heard About Covid Breakout Two Weeks Before Beijing Reported First Cases

    CDC
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    182
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080689598_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c13b799c598a9c8509cee2ee1d118a29.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202109051083801910-us-scientist-claims-he-heard-about-covid-breakout-two-weeks-before-beijing-reported-first-cases/

    Washington and Beijing remain locked in a high-stakes battle to convince the world that the other was responsible for causing the global coronavirus pandemic, a calamity which has caused more than 4.5 million deaths, devastated economies around the planet, and led to severe restrictions in personal freedoms in some countries.

    Ian Lipkin, a Columbia University epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist who is known for his work to contain the SARS coronavirus outbreak in the 2000s, and who assisted both the Chinese and US epidemic response during that crisis, claims that he was made aware of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak at Wuhan, China more than two weeks before Beijing told global health authorities about it.

    Speaking to director Spike Lee for the latter’s new HBO documentary series, Lipkin reportedly said he learnt about the newly discovered virus’s outbreak on 15 December, 16 days before Chinese health authorities informed the World Health Organization on 31 December.

    In a separate interview, the academic said he had been told about the new virus by Lu Jiahai, a Chinese friend and research partner from the Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, southern China.

    Chinese medical authorities only realised that they were dealing with a fundamentally new virus in late December 2019, based on the appearance of patients with similar, severe pneumonia-like symptoms originating mostly in the city of Wuhan starting on or about 8 December. By the end of the month, authorities had linked the cases to a wet seafood wholesale market, leading to suspicions that the virus may have jumped from animals to humans. Over a year-and-a-half later, a conclusive link proving animal to human spread has yet to be discovered.

    Lipkin, 68, received accolades in both the US and China for his work advising the two nations over their response to the SARS outbreak in the early to mid-Noughties, during which he assisted Chinese government efforts to “assess the state of the epidemic, identify gaps in science and develop a strategy for containing the virus and reducing morbidity and mortality.” In the US, he joined a Defense Department task force to assist with similar tasks.

    Llama
    © CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Rafael Saldaña
    Llama Antibodies May Be Useful in Battling Coronavirus, Prevent Variants Infections
    In the early days of the 2019 outbreak, Lipkin initially predicted that the new virus would cause fewer deaths than SARS. He travelled to Guangzhou in late January 2020, where he met with senior Chinese medical advisers to the Chinese governments, before returning home. He later contracted COVID-19 and treated himself with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug which went on to be touted as a miracle cure by former President Donald Trump, but was derided by the US mainstream media and some scientists as an ineffective or even unsafe treatment.

    Lipkin, who is also known for his controversial support of gain-of-function research, which some US politicians and academics fear may have been responsible for the Wuhan outbreak, has long defended China and its efforts to try to squash the pandemic, and has consistently denied “any type of laboratory-based scenario” as the outbreak’s cause, although his views have softened with time.

    Lipkin’s department at Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health has received more than $1 million in grants from the EcoHealth Alliance between 2018 and 2020. That same US-based non-governmental institution also funded potentially dangerous bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Some US officials have claimed that SARS-CoV-2 may be a genetically modified virus, and that this virus leaked from the Wuhan lab before going on to cause a global pandemic. Chinese officials have categorically denied these claims, and last week, US intelligence agencies released a brief, unclassified summary of a long-awaited probe into the origins of COVID-19, saying that the virus “probably emerged and infected humans through an initial small-scale exposure that occurred no later than November 2019,” with the first-known cases appearing in Wuhan in December of that year.

    The intelligence community concluded that the virus “was not developed as a biological weapon,” and said that “most” of its agencies “assess with low confidence that SARS-CoV-2 probably was not genetically engineered,” although two agencies believe “there was not sufficient evidence to make an assessment either way.”

    Fort Detrick laboratory
    © CC BY 2.0 / Army Medicine / Army researcher fighting Ebola on front lines
    China Urges WHO to Scour US Military Biolab in Search for Covid’s Origins
    The inconclusive report comes in the wake of intensifying back and forth claims by US and Chinese officials demanding that global health officials be allowed into one another’s laboratories to search for COVID-19’s origins.

    Late last month, China’s permanent representatives to the United Nations office in Geneva sent the WHO a formal request asking the global health authority to open a probe into Fort Detrick, the Maryland-based US Army laboratory once known as the heart of the US biological weapons programme, over its possible role in the origins of the coronavirus. The diplomat included with his letter an online petition signed by more than 25 million Chinese citizens demanding an investigation into the biolab, which was temporarily shut down in mid-2019 for reasons which remain a mystery. Chinese officials and media have suggested that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated at Fort Detrick, and complained about the general lack of information on and oversight into biological research facilities inside the US and hundreds of American biological institutions abroad.

    In early August, China rejected a new push by the WHO to continue its probe into COVID-19’s possible origins at the Wuhan lab, suggesting that it would not support “politicised” theories on the virus’s roots.

    In his own investigations, US Senator Rand Paul has suggested that neither China nor the United States are solely responsible for the coronavirus outbreak, but that both nations may be to blame through their collaborative efforts. Paul has accused the US government of financing potentially dangerous gain-of-function research at Wuhan, and China of seeking to cover up a leak of one of these viruses, suspecting it to be COVID-19. In July, Paul grilled US coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci during the latter’s testimony to the senate, and accused him of supporting gain-of-function research and lying to Congress about it. Fauci denied the allegations and told Paul that he did “not know what [he was] talking about.”

    Related:

    Famed Quarterback Tom Brady Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 After 2021 Super Bowl Parade
    Live Updates: No Decision on COVID-19 Vaccines for Healthy Children, UK Minister Says
    US Using Lab Leak Theory to Cast a Shadow on China's Win Over COVID and Talks With Kabul, Prof Says
    Italy's Health Ministry Not Ruling Out Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse