Register
22:46 GMT27 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: An iceberg floats in a fjord near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 16, 2018.

    Greenland Without Its Ice Sheet? 6 Incredible Things Hiding Under the 'Eternal' Glacier

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083666973_0:24:3072:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_b087b580f9086c10c7ebb86d856e0de3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202108271083735374-greenland-without-its-ice-sheet-6-incredible-things-hiding-under-the-eternal-glacier/

    As a result of current global warming trends, Greenland is losing tons of ice each second and is expected to be free of ice in several hundred years, or possibly less. The giant glacier that covers the largest part of Greenland is over 200,000 years old and its thickness in some parts reaches 3,000 meters.

    After many years of research on the Greenland ice sheet, scientists have developed a relief map of the island's surface, currently hidden under ancient but now rapidly-melting ice. One intriguing element that can be seen is a giant canyon over 750 kilometers long and more than 10 kilometers wide.

    At the bottom of the canyon, and currently under a multi-kilometer layer of ice, geologists have discovered a gigantic ancient lake of nearly 70,000 square kilometers, formed from meltwater gushing down through the ice cover as a result of global warming. The temperature of the lake is believed to stand slightly above the freezing point, with a thick coat of snow serving as protection from significantly low temperatures.

    Streams and rivers that form on top of the Greenland ice sheet during spring and summer are the main agent transporting melt runoff from the ice sheet to the ocean
    © CC BY 2.0 / Flickr/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
    Streams and rivers that form on top of the Greenland ice sheet during spring and summer are the main agent transporting melt runoff from the ice sheet to the ocean

    Greenland also hides at least two meteorite impact craters, located in the northwest area of the island, 36 and 31 kilometers wide. Scientists believe that the smaller one formed due to a fall of the rarest iron meteorite, as sediment samples from the crater contain, among other things, high amounts of nickel, cobalt, chromium and even gold. Iron meteorites make up about 8 percent of all of Earth's meteorites.

    The ice also covers fossil plants. Ancient remnants are said to have been a forest at some point. The existence of the fossils points out that Greenland did not have an ice sheet during at least one period over the last several million years.

    Scientists hope to find clues of Greenland’s prehistoric life at a huge basin said to have been left behind when an ancient lake dried up. Its bed is believed to contain a 1.8-kilometer thick layer of sedimentary cover formed when Greenland was not covered with ice.

    The current ice sheet ice covers the island’s numerous mountain ranges and plunging fjords that surround the bowl-like depression in the center of Earth's largest island island. The ice layer puts enormous pressure on Greenland's surface, and geologists predict that when all the melt ice goes to the ocean, the island will rise above current levels.

    Related:

    Greenland Suspends Issuance of Oil, Gas Exploration Licences Over Climate Change Issues
    Company Backed by Bezos & Gates Moves to Help Mine Metals in Greenland for Electric Vehicles
    'Unprecedented' Rain Deluge in Icy Greenland More Than 'Wandering Climate Pattern', Warn Scientists
    Tags:
    Greenland, glacier, lakes, meteorite
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse