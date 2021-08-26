Private US Space Firm Blue Origin Tests Lunar Landing Technology on Unmanned Flight

Instead of carrying humans, Thursday’s flight sent aloft a crew capsule equipped with commercial and NASA playloads, the company said via Twitter.
“The mission elapsed time was 10 min 15 sec and the max ascent velocity was 2,232 mph / 3,592 km/h,” the company said following a desert landing by the booster in the US state of Texas, with the capsule touching down nearby moments later beneath a canopy of parachutes.
The flight included a demonstration of NASA-supported lunar-landing technologies, with sensors meant to ensure a precise landing on the moon mounted on the booster, the company added.
Blue Origin, one of three companies bidding to make a lunar lander, recently filed a lawsuit against the US government over NASA's decision to award the $2.9 billion contract to rival firm SpaceX.
