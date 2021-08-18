Register
    The tomb of Marcus Venerius Secundio is pictured in this undated photo obtained August, 17, 2021, in Pompeii, Italy.

    Photos: Archeologists in Ancient Pompeii Find Mummified Remains of Slave Turned Imperial Cult Priest

    © REUTERS / Parco Archeologico Pompei
    by
    170
    Mummified remains were discovered in a tomb at the necropolis at Porta Sarno, which was one of the ancient city's main entrance gates. The tomb is thought to date from the decades before Pompeii was destroyed by Mount Vesuvius' explosion in 79 AD.

    Archeologists of the joint initiative of the European University of Valencia and the Archaeological Park of Pompeii working in the ancient Roman city have discovered the partially mummified remains of a former slave who advanced through the social ranks, reaching the position of imperial cult priest, the park announced.

    The remains, which are based on the gravestone, belong to Marcus Venerius Secundio and still contain his white hair and a partially visible ear. They have thus been hailed as the best-preserved human remains yet unearthed in Pompeii. According to preliminary testing, the former slave died around the age of 60.

    This discovery is quite rare, according to archeologists, because adult individuals who died during the Roman era were customarily cremated. In the grave, there was also a glass urn with the name of a woman, Novia Amabilis, who could have been Secundio's wife.

    Moreover, pieces of cloth were found in the tomb, as well as some funerary utensils. Scientists say they have yet to determine whether the priest's remains were so well preserved due to the special microclimate in the sealed tomb or due to deliberate actions before burial.

    "Pompeii never ceases to amaze, and has confirmed her place in a story of redemption, as an international role model, and a place where research and new archaeological excavations are taking place once more, thanks to the many professionals in the field of cultural heritage, who with their work never cease to produce extraordinary results for the world which are a source of pride for Italy," Italian Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini is quoted in a statement upon the findings as saying.

    According to the archeological park, Secundio was a slave who was the custodian of the Temple of Venus in Pompeii. He became a member of the Augustales, a college of priests in charge of emperor worship, after being released from slavery.

    And the fact that he was buried in a tomb indicates that he had achieved a high social and economic status.
    • Archaeologists work at a burial site where a partially mumified skeleton was discovered in this undated photo obtained August, 17, 2021, in Pompeii, Italy.
      Archaeologists work at a burial site where a partially mumified skeleton was discovered in this undated photo obtained August, 17, 2021, in Pompeii, Italy.
      © REUTERS / Parco Archeologico Pompei
    • An inscription on the tomb of Secundio, which tells about his life
      An inscription on the tomb of Secundio, which tells about his life
      © Photo : Archaeological Park of Pompeii/University of Valencia
    • Glass urn found in a tomb in ancient Pompeii
      Glass urn found in a tomb in ancient Pompeii
      © Photo : CESARE ABBATE
    • A closeup photo of the skull of human remains found in a tomb in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii
      A closeup photo of the skull of human remains found in a tomb in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii
      © Photo : Archaeological Park of Pompeii/University of Valencia
    • Mummified remains of Secundio at the discovery site in a tomb in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii
      Mummified remains of Secundio at the discovery site in a tomb in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii
      © Photo : Archaeological Park of Pompeii/University of Valencia
    • Mummified remains of the former slave Secundio at the discovery site in a tomb in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, where there laid for almost 2,000 years.
      Mummified remains of the former slave Secundio at the discovery site in a tomb in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, where there laid for almost 2,000 years.
      © Photo : Archaeological Park of Pompeii/University of Valencia
    A fresco on an ancient counter depicting a nymph riding a horse uncovered during excavations in Pompeii, Italy, is seen in this handout picture released December 26, 2020
    © REUTERS / Luigi Spina
    Photos: Archaelogists Discover Ancient 'Snack Bar' in Roman Pompeii
    Furthermore, an inscription on a marble slab found at the top of the tomb dedicated to Secundio mentions Greek-language theatre performances in Pompeii. Director of the Archeological Park Gabriel Zuchtriegel is also quoted as noting that such a finding is "the first clear evidence of performances at Pompeii in the Greek language, which had previously been hypothesised on the basis of indirect indicators."

    "Here we have another tessera of a large mosaic, namely the multi-ethnic Pompeii of the early Imperial Age, where Greek, the then lingua franca of the eastern Mediterranean, is indicated alongside Latin," he added.

    In recent years, dozens of fresh finds have been made at Regio V, a vast portion of the archaeological site that has yet to be fully opened to the public, including the remains of people and animals killed by the Mount Vesuvius eruption.

    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
