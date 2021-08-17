Tucker Carlson Will Detail Pentagon UFO Intel in New TV Special

The US Department of Defence released its files on UFO sightings by air force pilots and other servicemen earlier this year — following decades of conspiracy that crashed alien space-ships and their extra-terrestrial occupants had been concealed highly-classified site known as "Area 51"

Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson will present the most sensational UFO evidence from the Pentagon's flying saucer files in a new TV special.

Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku will join the provocative conservative current affairs host on his Tucker Carlson Originals show on August 19.

"I couldn't identify it. It was flying and it was an object. That's all I can really bring back," one witness told Carlson — leaving no doubt that he saw an Unidentified Flying Object.

The US Department of Defence released its files on UFO sightings by air force pilots and other servicemen earlier this year, following decades of conspiracy that crashed alien space-ships and their extra-terrestrial occupants had been concealed at the secretive Nevada Test and Training Range — known as 'Area 51'.

"Oh, UFOs, they’re spooky and kinda funny," the host writes. "Crazy people believe in them. Up until you get to the line, ‘The Pentagon admits it doesn’t know what in the world this is.’ That’s all you need to know. From a national security perspective, that’s a very big problem."

Commenting on the footage, Kaku says the objects appear to do things that would be impossible for any man-made aircraft or spacecraft.

"Look at this thing! It's traveling much faster than it should," Kaku comments at one point. "How many aircraft do we know can dive into the ocean? But these craft effortlessly go back and forth between the water and the air. Our missiles cannot do that. The stresses would be enough to rip the metal apart."

"They break the sound barrier with no sonic boom," The physicist adds. "They can hit the oceans and not break apart."