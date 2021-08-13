NASA Says Russian Media Allegations That US Astronaut Drilled Hole in ISS 'Not Credible'

Russia's TASS recently published a story, citing an unnamed source in the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, that claimed Aunon-Chancellor had an emotional breakdown in space and she made a microfracture in the Russian spacecraft to return early during a mission in 2018.
"Absolutely," Lueders said when asked whether NASA will defend its astronaut. "Our NASA crews perform their missions with professionalism and integrity. She [Aunon‑Chancellor] is a well-respected crew member who has served her country and made a valuable contribution. I stand behind her and her professional conduct and I did not find this accusation credible."
Leuders is the Associate Administrator of the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate.
Aunon-Chancellor travelled on Soyuz MS-09 in 2018 for a six-month mission to the ISS together with ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst and Roscosmos commander Sergei Prokopyev.
