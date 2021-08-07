It’s a Man’s World: New Study Says Global Stability at Risk as Too Few Women Are Born

Global stability is at risk as too few women are being born, an international group of scientists has said. According to the findings of their study, published in the journal BMJ Global Health, prenatal sex selection has led to catastrophic discrimination. As a result of societal pressure to abort female foetuses, a total of 45 million female births were prevented between 1970 and 2017
Scientists then conducted a model for the surveyed countries. According to the first scenario, there would be a deficit of more than 4.7 million female births between 2021 and 2030, with a further 1 million between 2031 and 2100. The second scenario painted a grimmer picture – a deficit of 22.1 million female births by 2100.
Researchers warn that the overabundance of men can lead to very negative consequences. In order to deal with the issue, authorities should monitor newborn demographics in countries where there is a preference for sons, and combat gender bias, scientists say.
"A male-biased sex structure in a society could lead to demographic issues such as marriage squeeze with lack of marriageable females. Fewer-than-expected females in a population could result in elevated levels of antisocial behavior and violence, and may ultimately affect long-term stability and social sustainable development", the researchers wrote in their study.
