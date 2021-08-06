Register
15:53 GMT06 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Scientists believe red dwarfs stars could transform lifeless exoplanets into Earth-like exoplanets.

    Scientists Discover Super-Earth, Ocean World and Potentially Habitable Exoplanet in Nearby System

    NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202108061083544386-scientists-discover-super-earth-ocean-world-and-potentially-habitable-exoplanet-in-nearby-system/

    According to the statement released by the European Space Agency, the finding is an important step in humanity’s quest for life on Earth-sized planets outside Solar System. Researchers say more exciting revelations are expected when NASA launches its powerful James Webb Space telescope this autumn.

    International scientists claim to have made exciting discoveries after examining a nearby planetary system. According to the findings of their study published recently in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, four exoplanets orbit the L 98-59 system, located 35 light-years away from Earth.

    Researchers say the innermost exoplanet, L 98-59b, has about half the mass of Venus, which makes it the "lightest" known exoplanet. It is a rocky planet composed of similar materials as Mars or Venus. The second one, L 98-59c has a mass of 2.42 times that of the Earth.

    Researchers say that the two planets, which are the closest to the star, may have small amounts of water, and "up to 30 percent of the third planet’s mass could be water", making it an oceanic world. Astronomers note they don’t know whether the water is on the surface of the planet, named L 98-59d, or below the ground.

    But this is not all: using the radial velocity method, which looks for the changes in the star’s position caused by the gravitational tug of planets orbiting the celestial body, the scientists discovered two more exoplanets. One of them, L 98-59e, is a Super-Earth, which has a mass of around three times that of our planet and orbits its star in 12.8 days.

    The other one, which researchers say has yet to be confirmed, orbits the star in the middle of its habitable zone, which is neither too warm nor too cool. The scientists assume that L 90-59d is a habitable planet.

    "[It] may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life," said María Rosa Zapatero Osorio, an astronomer at the Centre for Astrobiology in Madrid, Spain, and one of the authors of the study published today in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

    Related:

    Elon Musk Praises 'Amazing' Russian Rocket Engine Designs
    Aliens Might Use Stars for Clandestine Communications, New Hypothesis Suggests
    Tags:
    Space Exploration, exoplanet, solar system, super-Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse