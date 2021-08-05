Register
12:18 GMT05 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A plume on Betelgeuse (artist’s impression)

    Betelgeuse's 'Great Dimming' Likely Triggered by Dark Star-Spot That Made Temperatures Plummet

    © CC BY 4.0 / ESO/L. Calçada / A plume on Betelgeuse (artist’s impression)
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107774/53/1077745378_0:61:2047:1213_1200x675_80_0_0_8d498ec7032675130fa189c32aaf497a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202108051083534522-betelgeuses-great-dimming-likely-triggered-by-dark-star-spot-that-made-temperatures-plummet-/

    Sitting in the constellation of Orion, the 10th brightest star in the sky Betelgeuse is a supergiant, likely to explode at the end of its life cycle in 100,000 years. However, it displayed an unexpected dimming, and by April 2020 dropped to 40 percent of its usual luminosity, triggering speculation it might go supernova.

    Betelgeuse, the bright star located in the shoulder of the Orion constellation and visible to the naked eye, experienced a massive dip in brightness likely due to a dark star-spot that caused a drop in surface temperature, a new study claims.

    Although the bright reddish star is a variable, noted for fluctuating brightness, from October 2019 to March 2020 had fallen to 60%. of its luminosity. This most significant observed drop in 50 years left astronomers puzzling over the irregular light change.

    After Betelgeuse began to brighten again from April 2020, a supernova was ruled out, and astronomers set out to find a new theory to explain the unusual event.

    A plethora of studies put forward various theories to explain the phenomenon, dubbed the Great Dimming, reported by the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) and Ultraviolet observations by the Hubble Space Telescope.

    ​They ranged from pre-phase of a supernova explosion (at the end of the life cycle of a red supergiant) to a giant cloud of dust and gas moving between the Earth and Betelgeuse, and changes in the photosphere of the star.

    Research published on June 16, 2021in Nature claimed the mysterious dimming was caused by a dusty veil shading the star.

    Mysterious Temperature Drop

    Now a new study led by Prof. ZHAO Gang from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC) sheds fresh light on the nature of the mysterious dimming.

    The research, that involved scientists from Shandong University and the University of Missouri (USA), laid out its findings in Nature Communications on 5 August 2021.

    The team investigated the high-resolution near-infrared spectra of Betelgeuse obtained at Weihai Observatory of Shandong University on 31 January, 19 March, 4 April, and 6 April 2020. This period covered the dimming and post-dimming phases. Betelgeuse is the brightest star in the night sky in the near-infrared wavelength range.

    “Taking our advantage in spectroscopic analysis, we aim to understand the possible cause of the mysterious dimming of Betelgeuse,” Prof. ZHAO Gang was cited by media outlets reporting on the study as saying.

    For their research, the team developed a special technique to determine the effective temperatures of red supergiants, looking for specific chemicals in its atmosphere.

    “Our method is based on the measurement of titanium oxide (TiO) and cyanide (CN) molecular lines in stellar spectra. The cooler a star is, the more these molecules can form and survive in its atmosphere and the molecular lines are stronger in the stellar spectrum. In a hotter atmosphere, these molecules dissociate easily and do not survive,” said Dr. Sofya Alexeeva, the first author of this study.

    The team discovered that at the minimum of its luminosity, the effective temperature of Betelgeuse on 31 January 2020, was 3476 Kelvins. However, on 6 April after recovering its brightness, the temperature was 3646 Kelvins. The lowering temperature reduced the star’s overall luminosity, making it appear less bright during the time of dimming.

    It was suggested that such a temperature drop might have been triggered by a large dark star-spot on the surface of Betelgeuse. Red supergiants are noted for displaying this phenomenon. Convective flows or cool convective cells, which are widely believed to be present in such stars, could generate such dark spots.

    “Our findings offer insight in to the nature of red supergiant stars, the main contributors to the enrichment of heavy elements in the Universe,” said Prof. ZHAO Gang.

    Related:

    Mysterious Dimming Star Betelgeuse Brightens Again, Dashes Hopes of Imminent Premature Death
    Giant Cool Spots on Enigmatic Star Betelgeuse Possibly Behind its Mysterious ‘Dimming’ Scenario
    Is Betelgeuse Dying? Star Continues to Get Dimmer and Dimmer, Puzzling Scientists
    Cause of Enigmatic Dimming of Superbright Star Betelgeuse Finally Revealed
    Scientists Reveal Cause of 'Great Dimming' of Betelgeuse, One of the Brightest Stars in the Sky
    Tags:
    supernova, Very Large Telescope, Very Large Telescope, European Southern Observatory's (ESO), Hubble Space Telescope, Hubble Space Telescope
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse