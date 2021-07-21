Asteroid That Killed Dinosaurs Also Caused Mile-High Tsunami, Scientists Say

Researchers have discovered giant ripples underground in central Louisiana, suggesting an asteroid that caused the mass extinction of dinosaurs, triggered a massive tsunami too. According to the recent findings, the space rock, which is believed to have hit the Earth near the Yucatan Peninsula 66 million years ago, created a wave that may have been a mile high.
The scientists analysed a layer about 1,500 metres (just under a mile) beneath the ground and found well-preserved fossilised ripples spaced up to a half-mile apart. According to University of Louisiana geophysicist Gary Kinsland, the orientation of the mega-ripples aligned with the Chicxulub impact theory.
"The water was so deep that once the tsunami had quit, regular storm waves couldn't disturb what was down there", he noted.
