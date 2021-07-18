Business as Usual: Huge Asteroid to Fly Through Earth's Orbit

Yet another (relatively) close brush with a massive space rock awaits our planet in the coming days, according to NASA.
Coined "2008 GO20," the asteroid is expected to safely pass through our planet’s orbit on 24 July at a speed of about 8 kilometres per second.
The Daily Star, however, says there's an "extremely low chance" that the asteroid, which measures about 220 metres in diameter, "would make contact with the Earth's surface."
The space rock in question belongs to the a group of asteroids known as the Apollo asteroids whose orbit crosses that of Earth.
