Register
02:15 GMT03 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An artist's depiction captures a newfound small white dwarf, right, in comparison to the Earth's moon.

    Astronomers Uncover ‘Extreme’ Ultra-Dense, Moon-Sized White Dwarf Nearing Collapse

    Courtesy of Giuseppe Parisi
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083296362_0:146:1447:960_1200x675_80_0_0_d35bf546ef4cb4f4ad6a30c4d5103cc9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202107031083296393-astronomers-uncover-extreme-ultra-dense-moon-sized-white-dwarf-nearing-collapse/

    White dwarfs are ancient stars that develop after having exhausted their nuclear fuel and expelling the majority of its outer materials. Typically, said stars carry about half the mass of the Sun and maintain a size just slightly larger than the Earth. However, that’s not the case for all, it seems.

    Astronomers surveying the cosmos have uncovered quite the unusual and highly unexpected find: a white dwarf star similar in size to the Earth’s moon that has a mass far greater than the Sun.

    Located about 130 million light-years from Earth, the star, named ZTF J1901+1458, is described as having an “extreme” magnetic field that allows it to complete one full revolution in under seven minutes.

    Officials determined that the newly-discovered white dwarf is 1.35 times the mass of the Sun, with a diameter that measures in at about 2,670 miles, nearly 500 miles more than the Earth’s moon. 

    At the recorded diameter, the measurement ranks the star as among one of the smallest white dwarfs tracked by astronomers. Previous record-holders were stars RE J0317-853 and WD 1832+089, both of which had diameters measuring roughly 3,100 miles.

    Astronomers believe that the white dwarf is the result of two less massive, orbiting white dwarf stars that eventually collided with one another and merged. It’s also thought that the subject may later evolve into a neutron star.

    “This is highly speculative, but it’s possible that the white dwarf is massive enough to further collapse into a neutron star,” Ilaria Caiazzo, the lead author of the study, said in a statement released by the Keck Observatory. 

    Although the star was discovered by the Zwicky Transient Facility at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory, several additional observatories, including Keck, aided in astronomers’ efforts to uncover details of the find.

    “[The star] is so massive and dense that, in its core, electrons are being captured by protons in nuclei to form neutrons. Because the pressure from electrons pushes against the force of gravity, keeping the star intact, the core collapses when a large enough number of electrons are removed,” Caiazzo added.

    As the discovery has only marked the beginning of the investigation into the “very special” star, officials intend to use the revelation to further understand the occurrence of white dwarfs.

    The team’s findings were published in the July issue of the journal Nature. 

    Related:

    Scientists Baffled After Discovering ‘Impossible’ White Dwarf Star
    Researchers Spot Ultramassive & Super Speedy White Dwarf That Was Once Made of Two
    Scientists Discover Never Before Seen Binary White Dwarf Stars Producing Gravitational Waves
    Scientists Puzzled By Rare Flash Of Ultraviolet Light Following White Dwarf Explosion
    Researchers Find Proof of Einstein's Relativity Theory, Quantum Mechanics Inside White Dwarfs
    Tags:
    Sun, Moon, California, white dwarf, astronomers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In this picture, an “unidentified flying object is seen above the Swiss Alps.
    Happy World UFO Day! Mysterious Objects Captured on Camera
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse