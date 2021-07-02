Facebook Sends Out 'Extremism Warnings' to Users, Claims It Was a 'Test', Media Says

A spokesperson for the social media giant reportedly explained that the “test” in question was part of their "larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support to people on Facebook who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, or may know someone who is at risk".

A number of Facebook users has apparently recently received “extremism prevention” notifications from the social media network.

According to Fox News, multiple users received such notifications on Thursday, with one of them, RedState editor Kira Davis, sharing a screenshot of it online.

"Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?" the warning reads. "We care about preventing extremism on Facebook. Others in your situation have received confidential support."

The notification also features a "Get Support" option, and an offer to "Hear stories and get advice from people who escaped violent extremist groups."

Hey has anyone had this message pop up

on their FB? My friend (who is not an ideologue but hosts lots of competing chatter) got this message twice. He’s very disturbed. pic.twitter.com/LjCMjCvZtS — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 1, 2021

​"Hey has anyone had this message pop up on their FB? My friend (who is not an ideologue but hosts lots of competing chatter) got this message twice. He’s very disturbed," Davis wrote in her tweet.

Another Facebook alert reported by users recently, according to the media outlet, features the following warning: "You may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently."

The notification also states that "violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment” and that “you can take action now to protect yourself and others".

The “support” link apparently leads to a page linked to "Life After Hate" which is described as "a nonprofit that provides support to anyone who wants to leave hate behind and solve problems in nonviolent ways", Fox notes.

In an email to the media outlet, a spokesperson for Facebook said that these messages were a "test" which is part of their "larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support to people on Facebook who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, or may know someone who is at risk".

"We are partnering with NGO's and academic experts in this space and hope to have more to share in the future," they said.