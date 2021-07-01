82-Year-Old Woman to Fly to Space With Jeff Bezos This Month, Blue Origin Announces

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has chosen an 82-year old woman named Wally Funk to accompany him into space during the upcoming rocket launch slated to take place this month.
As Bezos' private spaceflight company Blue Origin has announced, Funk will be an "honored guest" of the New Shepard rocket's flight on 20 July. Other participants of the launch will be Bezos himself, his brother and the winner of a charity auction whose identity will be revealed upon said auction's conclusion.
A pilot and a former aviation instructor, Wally Funk was a part of a group of women known as Mercury 13 who underwent astronaut training in 1960s but never went into space as, at that time, all of the NASA astronauts were military test pilots and male.
"No one has waited longer," Bezos wrote on Instagram. "It’s time. Welcome to the crew, Wally."
Funk is now expected to become the oldest person to launch into space, with the current record belonging to the late John Glenn who set in in 1998 at the age of 77.
