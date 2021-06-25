Register
22:33 GMT25 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Head of an Egyptian king, presumably Apries or Amasis II

    Photos: Egyptian Farmer Accidentally Finds 2,600-Year-Old Tablet Dating Back to Pharaoh From Bible

    © Wikipedia / Unknown
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    370
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/19/1083243747_0:619:2048:1771_1200x675_80_0_0_663d1debb22a2c5396fe2b1ecf23ddb9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202106251083243360-photos-egyptian-farmer-accidentally-finds-2600-year-old-tablet-dating-back-to-pharaoh-from-bible/

    The tablet is apparently related to the reign of Pharaoh Apries who ruled from 589 to 570 BC as the fourth king of the 26th dynasty of the Late Period, pre-Ptolemaic. He is also known as Wahibre Haaibre and referred to as Hophra in the Old Testament book of Jeremiah.

    An Astone tablet, or stele, was discovered by an Egyptian farmer which dates back 2,600 years, to the period of an Egyptian pharaoh mentioned in the Bible's Old Testament who was later strangled to death by his own subject, the Arab country's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced.

    The sandstone slab, which measures around 2.31 meters (91 inches) tall and 1.04 meters (41 inches) wide, was discovered earlier this month by a farmer plowing his land in the Ismailia Governate, about 96 kilometers northeast of Cairo.

    Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Ministry, said in a statement that the stele appears to be related to a military campaign east of Egypt led by Apries, and is likely a border stone set by the ancient military.

    A winged sun disk, presumably attributed to the Egyptian sun god Ra, is carved at the tablet's top, with a portrayal of Apries and 15 lines of hieroglyphic writing below. According to the statement, Egyptian archaeologists are currently attempting to decipher the hieroglyphics on the stele.

    Apries succeeded his father, Psamtik II, as pharaoh after his death in 589 BC. But his reign was characterized by internal struggle and military failures, as his aid to King Zedekiah of Judah was fruitless, and the Babylonians looted Jerusalem and destroyed the First Temple just a few years into Apries' reign after an 18-month siege.

    It is uncertain at the moment if the war campaign in the East mentioned previously is related to the failed defense of Jerusalem or a different war.
    • Ancient Egypt's stele, presumably dated back 2,600 years
      Ancient Egypt's stele, presumably dated back 2,600 years
      © Photo : Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
    • Ancient Egypt's stele, presumably dated back 2,600 years
      Ancient Egypt's stele, presumably dated back 2,600 years
      © Photo : Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
    • Head of an Egyptian king, presumably Apries or Amasis II
      Head of an Egyptian king, presumably Apries or Amasis II
      © Wikipedia / Unknown
    • Elephant and Obelisk by Bernini, Santa Maria Sopra Minerva, Rome
      Elephant and Obelisk by Bernini, Santa Maria Sopra Minerva, Rome
      © Wikipedia / SteO153
    1 / 4
    © Photo : Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
    Ancient Egypt's stele, presumably dated back 2,600 years

    The destruction of Jerusalem was followed by a military revolt and a humiliating military defeat by the Greeks in Libya, sparking a civil war. Many Egyptians rallied around general Amasis II, who had declared himself pharaoh in 570 BC. Apries, according to some historians, was killed in combat while attempting to recover the throne from Amasis.

    However, in his work Histories, written over a century after the events, the famous Greek historian Herodotus stated Apries made it back to Memphis, Egypt's ancient capital, where he was strangled to death and buried with his father by his vindictive former people.

    Ancient Egypt's Late Period spanned roughly from 664 to 332 BC. The end of Egypt's independence and the beginning of the Hellenistic era was marked by Alexander the Great's conquest and the installation of the Ptolemaic dynasty by Macedonian Greece.

    Apries is mostly known to historians thanks to mentions in Herodotus' work and the Old Testament, with only a few relics from his reign being discovered. One such relic is an obelisk erected by Apries at Sais, which Roman emperor Diocletian transferred to Rome in the third century, and today it stands outside the Santa Maria sopra Minerva basilica church.

    Related:

    First Ever ‘Ka’ Granite Statue of Egypt’s Pharaoh Ramses II Dug up by Archaeologists
    Thutmose II Artefacts Likely Point to Famed Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh's Burial Place, Researchers Say
    Plea for Help From Famous Egyptian Pharaoh's Enemies Shows the Extent of Ancient Crisis, Media Says
    Ancient Fake News! Pharaohs Lied About Invasion of Egypt by Hyksos, Claim British Scientists
    Holy Pharaoh! Egyptian Model Arrested For Disrespectful Photo Shoot Near Pyramids
    Tags:
    farmers, ancient tombs, tombstone, pharaonic era, pharaoh, Egyptian Mummy, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse