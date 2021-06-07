Register
18:19 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This 22 February 2020 photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows medical workers in protective suits at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province.

    Manmade Virus Theory Gains Traction as Scientists Say Covid Genes Never Seen in Natural Coronavirus

    © AP Photo / Cheng Min
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    114012
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107917/90/1079179026_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_a278aebe3444e42fc9b2becc242be75d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202106071083091359-manmade-virus-theory-gains-traction-as-scientists-say-covid-genes-never-seen-in-natural-coronavirus/

    The COVID-19 ‘manmade virus’ theory first surfaced in early 2020, when the US accused China of engaging in dangerous research involving coronaviruses. The claims were temporarily muted after it emerged that US was involved in funding research at the Wuhan lab where the virus leak allegedly took place. The claims reemerged with new force last week.

    SARS-CoV-2’s genetic sequencing almost certainly demonstrates that it is an artificially-manipulated virus developed in a laboratory, Steven Quay and Richard Muller, a pair of scientists investigating the coronavirus, have concluded.

    In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal published Sunday, Quay, who briefed Congress on the virus’s origins early last year, and who published a 193-page study in January suggesting the virus was “laboratory derived,” joined Muller, a physics professor at University of California’s Berkeley, to once again tout the lab leak theory.

    In the article, the scientists suggested that “the most compelling reason” to support the lab leak theory wasn’t related to the circumstantial evidence about Chinese experiments in coronavirus gain of function research, alleged illnesses among lab workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology or US intelligence reports, but because SARS-Cov-2’s “genetic footprint…has never been observed in a natural coronavirus”.

    Specifically, the scientists alleged, SARS-Cov-2’s genome – or “blueprint for the factory of a cell to make proteins”, appears to have been artificially “supercharged” for gain-of-function research, splicing genes to create a rare genetic pattern never found in nature.

    “In fact, in the entire class of coronavirus that includes CoV-2, the CGG-CGG [gene] combination has never been found naturally. That means the common method of viruses picking up new skills, called recombination, cannot operate here. A virus simply cannot pick up a sequence from another virus if that sequence isn’t present in any other virus,” Quay and Muller stated.

    At the same time, they suggested, while “the double CGC is suppressed naturally”, that isn’t the case with lab work, where a double CGG combination serves as “the insertion sequence of choice…because it is readily available and convenient, and scientists have a great deal of experience inserting it”.

    The scientists went on to suggest that there was “additional scientific evidence” pointing to SARS-CoV-2’s artificial, manmade origin – specifically the alleged “dramatic differences in the genetic diversity of CoV-2, compared with the coronaviruses responsible for SARS and MERS. Those viruses, they said, rapidly evolved as they spread among humans. SARS-CoV-2, on the other hand, appeared to have “already adapted into an extremely contagious version” once it began to spread among people – “precisely what is done in gain-of-function research”.

    Covid’s Origins Under Renewed Debate

    The Trump administration first began accusing China of engaging in dangerous coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the spring of 2020, citing what it claimed was scientific data and intelligence reports that the global pandemic was the result of a leak at the Wuhan lab. China shot back, suggesting that the United States may have deliberately spread the coronavirus in Wuhan during the 2019 Military World Games.

    Mutual recriminations were then muted –partially with the help of senior US health officials, including Trump coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci, who insisted that all available evidence suggested that the virus occurred naturally. Later, media investigations showed that US, Canadian, and Australian scientists and academic institutions collaborated heavily in bat coronavirus experiments in Wuhan, and contributed millions of dollars in grant money to the Chinese lab for such research.

    An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory (L) at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on April 17, 2020
    © AFP 2021 / HECTOR RETAMAL
    Fauci Reportedly Briefed Health Leaders in 2020 of Potential 'Lab Leak' of 'Unusual' COVID Strain
    The manmade virus claims reemerged again in March 2021, as the US and its allies again began accusing Beijing of pressuring investigators in a World Health Organisation team’s fact-finding trip to Wuhan. The WHO investigators dismissed the claims, and urged critics to actually read their report, which presented four distinct possibilities on how the pandemic may have begun.

    Investigations of a possible US role in causing the global pandemic reemerged again last week after a massive trove of emails revealed that Dr. Fauci publicly downplayed manmade virus claims while privately admitting it to be a possibility, and personally approved hundreds of thousands of dollars in National Institute of Health funding to the Wuhan lab for coronavirus gain of function research before the pandemic.

    Fauci has denied any wrongdoing, suggesting that funding he approved was just a drop in the bucket among the billions of dollars-worth of experiments being carried out at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

    A woman walks past a graffiti on a street, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, May 10, 2021
    © REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
    Live Updates: India Confirms 3,380 New Deaths From Coronavirus
    Chinese authorities have continued to forcefully deny the lab leak theory as well, pointing out that Michael R Gordon, the Wall Street Journal journalist who recently reported on Wuhan scientists falling ill in 2019, was the same contributor who fabricated lies about Iraq’s ‘weapons of mass destruction’ in the lead up to the Iraq War in 2003.

    The stakes in finding out who or what caused the global coronavirus pandemic could not be higher. In the 15 months that the health emergency has been around, over 3.7 million people have died of complications from the illness, over 173 million more have been infected, and economies the world over have been decimated by the consequences of lockdowns and other precautions taken to try to combat the virus’s spread.

    Related:

    Live Updates: India Detects 165,553 New Coronavirus Cases
    Delhi's Enforcement Agencies Fail to Collect 86% Fines Imposed in Second Coronavirus Wave
    Lioness Dies in Indian Zoo After Contracting Coronavirus
    Live Updates: India Confirms 3,380 New Deaths From Coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse