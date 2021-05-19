Starlink’s Internet Shows Record Fast Download Speed, Report Says

The development comes a few days after SpaceX launched a third batch of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. By 2027, the private space company plans to create a constellation of 12,000 satellites that would provide high-speed broadband Internet across the world.

Starlink’s Internet has displayed a record fast download speed, Wccftech reported, citing a test conducted in Germany. According to the outlet, a resident of the city of Kassel shared data that showed a download speed of a record 542 Mbps (megabits per second).

The test also showed an upload speed of 38 Mbps and latency – the time it takes data to be transferred between its original source and destination – of 9 milliseconds.

A second test showed even more impressive results, with the download speed reaching 560 Mpbs. However, the latency rose to 13 milliseconds. When the individual posted his findings on a Reddit discussion forum, one user advised to clear the browser cookies and re-run the tests. However, this did not slow Starlink’s Internet and it displayed similar results.

The news comes a month after Wccftech reported that a resident of California recorded a download speed of 200 Mbps.

SpaceX has so far put more than 1,600 satellites into low Earth orbit. 90 percent of them are in operation and provide beta-phase satellite Internet to individuals in different corners of the world. Earlier this month, the company reported that more than 500,000 had signed up to its "Better than nothing data" test programme.