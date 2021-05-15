Senior NASA Official Congratulates China on Successful Landing of Spacecraft on Mars

“Congratulations to CNSA’s #Tianwen1 team for the successful landing of China's first Mars exploration rover, #Zhurong! Together with the global science community, I look forward to the important contributions this mission will make to humanity’s understanding of the Red Planet,” Zurbuchen wrote on his Twitter page.
Earlier in the day, China said that Tianwen-1 with the country's first Mars rover Zhurong had successfully landed on the Red Planet.
The probe was launched on 23 July and successfully entered Mars' parking orbit in February.
Tianwen-1 is China's first independent mission to Mars and the world's 46th since 1960.
