Register
01:57 GMT14 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ocean

    Space-Born Plutonium Found on Floor of Pacific Ocean

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080135280_306:0:1554:702_1200x675_80_0_0_33844c085c01893c1d96ad2b7ddd8a33.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202105141082884768-space-born-plutonium-found-on-floor-of-pacific-ocean/

    Plutonium is a radioactive chemical element that was once synthetically produced by Glenn T. Seaborg, Edwin M. McMillan, J.W. Kennedy and A.C. Wahl in 1940. The element is proven to be a key source of nuclear energy, and has been used in several experiments from nuclear weapons to nuclear batteries.

    Researchers have reported that they have found rare forms of iron and plutonium along the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, possibly left behind after a supernova rained a nuclear storm down on Earth.

    According to Science Magazine, the elements were found in layers of rock expected to be at least 10 million years old. The material was retrieved from the ocean by a Japanese oil exploration company before being donated to the researchers. Since the element is so difficult to find in nature, the discovery made for a rare find.

    "These are the elements where we are still in a mystery," Anton Wallner, a physicist with the Australian National University in Canberra, who led the international research team, said according to NPR. "We do not know exactly where they are produced and how much is produced in different sites."

    Many astronomers believe that some of Earth’s heaviest elements come from extraterrestrial sources like neutron star collisions or supernovas that explode in space and rain nuclear stardust upon Earth’s surface.

    "Our data actually suggests that it might be that both scenarios are necessary," Wallner said. "It's both. It's supernovae explosions that produce a part of these heavy elements but also neutron star mergers or any other rare events."

    For some scientists like Hendrik Schatz, a physicist at Michigan State University, the new results are amazing, but only add to the mystery that plutonium is not generated by just any supernova.

    "It must be some rare event, something else," said Schatz. "There are a lot of pieces of evidence that point to multiple sources. Neutron star mergers are probably one of the more important sources, but at this point it doesn't look like they can explain all the observations."

    Plutonium can be found in very low concentrations in the ore of uranium, which is located deep within the Earth away from normal human contact.

    Early uses of the element include plutonium-powered pace-makers, which used a tiny nuclear battery known to last a very long time.

    In order to produce enough of the radioactive element to, for example, create a nuclear bomb, scientists have studied synthesis reactors. 

    Through the use of chemical synthesis reaction, uranium can be transformed into plutonium. This form of chemistry has been tested in different experimentations, including the Trinity test in 1945 and the subsequent bombing of Nagasaki with “Fat Man,” whose large explosion was due to its solid plutonium core.

    Related:

    US Gov't Scolded for Lack of Action Under Plutonium Disposal Deal with Russia
    US Gov't SECRETLY Shipped Deadly Plutonium to Nevada Despite State's Protests
    Nevada Slams US Government’s ‘Secret Plutonium Smuggling’ in Ongoing Legal Battle
    Study: Enough Uranium, Plutonium For 5-7 Nukes Made in North Korea Last Year
    Traces of Plutonium From Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Spread Across Much of Japan, Study Finds
    Tags:
    Pacific Ocean, US, plutonium, Japan, Nuclear, technology, Space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse