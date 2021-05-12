Register
14:20 GMT12 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    WhatsApp to Force Users to Accept New Privacy Rules With Gradual Service Cut-Off

    © REUTERS / THOMAS WHITE
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082867787_0:412:2910:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_0c8b5113a9ce04f71dc75293c6038a7c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202105121082867742-whatsapp-to-force-users-to-accept-new-privacy-rules-with-gradual-service-cut-off/

    WhatsApp has claimed that concerns over the new terms and conditions were misplaced, and that user data would only be shared with parent firm Facebook if they messaged business accounts on the app. The company promised after its 2014 takeover that its services would remain free to use, free from advertising and private.

    Facebook-owned WhatsApp will force its 2 billion users to accept its new privacy terms by gradually limiting their use of the mobile messaging app.

    The Big Tech firm will cut off functionality in stages every few weeks in a bid to punish those who do not agree to having their data shared with Facebook, starting on 15 May.

    After a few weeks, those repeatedly skipping the on-screen prompt will lose access to their chat lists, WhatsApз warned. Users who have pop-up notifications from the app enabled will be able to open those messages as they come in and reply, but not read through old messages.

    Users will still be able to receive audio and video calls through the app for a few weeks after that, before having those functions and message notifications cut off.

    WhatsApp
    © CC0
    WhatsApp's Privacy Policy May Lead to Customer 'Stalking,' Indian Competition Watchdog Tells Court
    The policy statement suggested that all WhatsApp's more than 2 billion clients will have to surrender to the unpopular new terms or lose access to their accounts completely by some time in July. The deadline was originally scheduled for February, but was postponed after a backlash from users.

    A company spokesperson said blocked user's accounts would not be deleted — suggesting they would continue to receive messages from family, friends and colleagues but would be unable to read them.

    "We'll continue to provide reminders to those users within WhatsApp in the weeks to come," the spokesperson added.

    WhatsApp has claimed that concerns over the new terms and conditions were misplaced, and that users' data would only be shared with Facebook if they messaged business accounts on the app.

    The company promised after its 2014 takeover by Facebook that its services would remain free to use, free from advertising and private.

    Rival apps Telegram and Signal saw a surge in new users after WhatsApp first announced the changes to terms in January. Telegram, developed by the Durov brothers, saw its user base top 500 million the same month as Donald Trump and other conservatives banned from Twitter and Facebook moved across to the app.

    That prompted US liberal former diplomat Marc Ginsberg and the Coalition for a Safer Web to sue Apple to force it to ban Telegram from its app download store, claiming it was giving a platform to anti-Semites.

    Related:

    WhatsApp Adds 'Shopping' Feature to Its Otherwise Basic 'Web' App
    'For Law & Order': Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp Among Apps Temporarily Banned Amid Unrest in Pakistan
    'Ridiculous' Conspiracy on WhatsApp India Says COVID Deaths Are Due to ‘5G Rays’, Cops Clarify
    Tags:
    digital privacy, online privacy, Signal, Telegram, Facebook, WhatsApp
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Unrest in the Holy City: Israeli Police and Palestinians Clash Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse