Verified Twitter Accounts Hacked to Imitate SNL, Offer 'Free' Cryptocurrency

Shortly after Elon Musk shared a "special link to watch SNL outside USA", his Twitter post became a haven for scammers urging his followers to participate in the "event" and promising a total of $5000 to be distributed among those who take part.
Fake Saturday Night Live accounts that appeared to be a handful of hacked verified accounts offered netizens the opportunity to go to a scam website, pay a certain amount in cryptocurrency, and receive more in return.
"We want to thank our supporters and also help crypto mass adoption. 5000 BTC will be distributed among everyone who takes part in this event 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT", the accounts said.
At least three accounts were spotted offering "free" crypto, particularly pages said to belong to the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Luiz Fernando Pezão, as well as a NYC clothes brand and a Norwegian musical group.
Many other unverified accounts have also tried to lure Twitter users into the cryptocurrency scheme, using the same tactics.
5000 BTC$ will be distributed among everyone who takes part in this event.— S N L (@bren_hucks) May 8, 2021
Please learn more about this on the website.
1 - Like & RT this tweet
2 - Participate here: //www.SNLbonus.com/
Users flocked to the comments to warn people not to participate.
Lost it all in the scam last night😅Be aware of the scammers guys.I feel so cheated. No Doge left.— Sanskriti Saluja (@SalujaSanskriti) May 8, 2021
Not investing any more🙂
Scammmmm— Alexandra.Wheel (@AlexandraWheel) May 8, 2021
Its embarrassing you actually fell for it. Did you actually send some doge with the promise that they will send you 5x back? You honestly deserve it— Gagandeep deep (@tunedskillz) May 8, 2021
The only account that does belong to SNL is "Saturday Night Live - SNL".
All comments
Show new comments (0)