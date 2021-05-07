Twitter Photo Crop Rolled Out & Celebrated by Long-Awaited 'Tall' Image Posts

This week Twitter announced the rollout of “bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone.”
According to the platform, there is “no bird too tall, no crop too short” and by that Twitter meant to announce that images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios will now show in full.
Users rushed to celebrate the platform update by posting photos they love that might have been cropped – often poorly – when posted prior to the announcement.
no crop twitter ‘21 🎓🎓 pic.twitter.com/8aA74yurTl— bry (@bryleesweeten) May 7, 2021
to celebrate the end of twitter crop here’s a photo I actually stopped for a minute to compose 📷 pic.twitter.com/supImY251M— PhotoFern (@photofernavl) May 6, 2021
No Twitter crop huh?? pic.twitter.com/jNwm48DjO8— 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖍🤎 (@Mz__marah) May 7, 2021
no more twitter crop?— eunick | stream the lady by moonbyul (@EunickN) May 7, 2021
lemme just upload one of my favorite pedro gil shots pic.twitter.com/tZJzqodthY
If you are reading this article on your laptop, you won’t be able to appreciate the full size of the photographs. However, if you are viewing this on your mobile – you could be very much in luck.
Those who find the so-called “open for a surprise” tweets entertaining will have to face disappointment. The “open for a surprise” tweets would only show part of the photo when posted on Twitter and reveal a surprise when opened fully by the user.
open for a surprise pic.twitter.com/OaPBTWCg03— gatitos gorditos (@GorditosGatitos) May 6, 2021
Twitter users have been for a while nudging the platform to upgrade the quality of the video service, as well as introduce a way to avoid images being poorly cropped, often resulting in an offensive representation.
