Register
11:56 GMT01 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Remains of unidentified woman's child in medieval burial ground in Italy

    Ancient British Cemeteries Lay Bare Medieval Cancer Truths in Eye-Opening Study

    Screenshot/Lifestyle News
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106296/49/1062964979_30:0:1807:1000_1199x675_80_0_0_13fd6b90389b0e4510c699277247d287.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202105011082778947-ancient-british-cemeteries-lay-bare-medieval-cancer-truths-in-eye-opening-study/

    Prior to the study, it was believed that the most significant causes of ill health in medieval times were infectious diseases, such as bubonic plague, as well as malnutrition and warfare-related injuries.

    Cancer rates in medieval and pre-Industrial Revolution-era Britain were as much as 10 times higher what was previously believed, a study carried out by a group of scientists from the University of Cambridge has revealed.

    After examining the remains retrieved from six ancient cemeteries in the area, and resorting to statistical projections, the researchers were able to disprove previous studies. Earlier research had suggested less than one percent of medieval British residents had suffered from cancer.

    However, the new findings, published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Cancer, have determined the actual number was more likely to be in the 9 to 14 percent range.

    Medieval Bone Samples Scanned

    Researchers took X-rays and CT scans of skeletal remains of 96 men, 46 women, and one person of undetermined sex, buried between the sixth and 16th centuries AD, to detect signs of potentially fatal cancer.

    Bone samples were taken from the femur, pelvis, and spine, areas – deemed most likely to be affected by cancers spreading from soft tissues or organs into the bones.

    Scientists say some corals and sponges on the ocean floor could one day contain cures for cancer and other diseases
    © CC0
    Scientists say some corals and sponges on the ocean floor could one day contain cures for cancer and other diseases

    Five individuals studied showed signs of interior bone damage caused by cancer.

    Accordingly, 3.5 percent of the men and women in the sample population - all middle aged or older - were discovered to have suffered a serious form of cancer at the times of their deaths.

    One of the suggested reasons why previous estimates of medieval cancer rates were so low in comparison to the new findings is because researchers had only looked for exterior lesions on recovered bones.

    “Only some cancer spreads to bone, and of these only a few are visible on its surface, so we searched within the bone for signs of malignancy,” Dr. Piers Mitchell ,Director of the Ancient Parasites Laboratory in the University of Cambridge Department of Archaeology and lead researcher of the study, was cited as saying by CNN Health.

    “Modern research shows a third to a half of people with soft tissue cancers will find the tumour spreads to their bones. We combined this data with evidence of bone metastasis from our study to estimate cancer rates for medieval Britain,” added Mitchell.

    The sample population for the study spanned all walks of life and living conditions.

    “We had remains from poor people living inside town, we had the rich people living inside town, we had an Augustinian friary inside town and we had a hospital, so we had a real mixture of the different kind of subpopulations that you get in medieval life,” Dr. Mitchell said.

    According to the study co-author Jenna Dittmar, an associate researcher at Cambridge’s McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research, cancer may now be added to one of the “major classes of disease that afflicted medieval people.”

    Image taken by research team offers up-close view at the skeletal remains of a male medieval soldier. The remains were discovered during inspection dives of Lithuania's aging, wooden Dubingiai bridge.
    Screenshot/KnownUnknown
    Image taken by research team offers up-close view at the skeletal remains of a male medieval soldier. The remains were discovered during inspection dives of Lithuania's aging, wooden Dubingiai bridge.

    Previously, said Dittmar, it was thought that medieval people predominantly suffered from infectious diseases: dysentery and bubonic plague, along with malnutrition and “injuries due to warfare.”

     

    Related:

    BioNTech Founder Says mRNA Tech Being Studied for Use in Cancer Vaccines
    Researchers Develop Light-Emitting Tattoo That Could Be Used to Target Cancer Cells
    Ultra-Precise Microthermometers From Russia Will Increase Efficacy of Cancer Therapy
    Joe Biden Triggers Torrent of Sarcasm After Saying 'Dogs May Help Cure Cancer'
    Tags:
    University of Cambridge, cancer, cancer, cancer, Cancer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse