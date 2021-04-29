Register
02:13 GMT29 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Mars Chopper Ingenuity Snaps Aerial Image of Perseverance Rover Roaming Red Planet

    © REUTERS / NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082674697_0:142:1608:1045_1200x675_80_0_0_8b10081a40e674bbcc84fb654fa53ce4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202104291082755721-mars-chopper-ingenuity-snaps-aerial-image-of-perseverance-rover-roaming-red-planet/

    Ingenuity, NASA’s Mars-based helicopter, recently conducted its third aerial test on the red planet and successfully managed to travel a total of 330 feet after staying afloat for some 80 seconds. The recent test smashed previous records documented on its prior two test flights.

    Stretching out its wings and trying to expand its horizons on the Martian surface, Ingenuity recently managed to obtain a never-before-seen aerial image of the Perseverance rover exploring its new home.

    The photo was captured on Sunday during Ingenuity’s third test flight while the 4-pound  chopper was flying laterally at an altitude of 16 feet and situated roughly 279 feet from the curious roaming rover, according to a release issued by the US space agency.
    NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity captures an aerial photo of the Perseverance rover during its third test flight on April 25, 2021.
    Courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech
    NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity captures an aerial photo of the Perseverance rover during its third test flight on April 25, 2021.

    Although difficult to spot at first, the image released by NASA shows Perseverance in the top left-hand corner of the frame. At the time, Perseverance was also pointing its own cameras directly back at Ingenuity in a bid to document its latest flight.

    Zoomed in image captures NASA's Perseverance rover as seen by the Ingenuity helicopter during its third test flight on April 25, 2021.
    Courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech
    Zoomed in image captures NASA's Perseverance rover as seen by the Ingenuity helicopter during its third test flight on April 25, 2021.

    Incidentally, NASA released a similar image in 1997 that saw the agency’s Pathfinder lander snap a picture of the Sojourner rover as it traversed the rocky Martian landscape. However, unlike the weekend photo release, the 1997 image saw both robots situated firmly on the ground.

    Both Ingenuity and Perseverance landed on Mars in mid-February inside the Jezero Crater, a 28-mile-wide area once the location of a since-dried lakebed currently strewn with sharp rocks, hazardous cliffs and boulders.

    NASA’s latest efforts with the Perseverance program will seek out proof of microbial life on Mars and identify Martian environments that could someday support human life, among other objectives. Perseverance will spend at least two years exploring the crater.

    Related:

    NASA Dubs 39-Second Mars Drone Chopper Flight its 'Wright Brothers Moment'
    'Mars Sucks' Billboard Springs Up Near SpaceX HQ to Troll Elon Musk, Media Says
    China's First Mars Rover Named Zhurong After Mythical God of Fire
    ‘A Bunch of People Will Probably Die’ at Onset of Mars Colonisation, Musk Cautions
    Ingenuity Helicopter Develops Record Speed During 3d Flight on Mars - NASA
    Tags:
    NASA, Red Planet, perseverance, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse