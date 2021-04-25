Soyuz Launches New Batch of OneWeb Communication Satellites

On 26 April, OneWeb will launch another batch of communications satellites. The 36 satellites will be carried aloft by a Soyuz 2.1b rocket launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.
OneWeb plans to put more satellites into orbit on May 27 and July 1, sources told Sputnik.
Last month, the company delivered to orbit an additional 36 satellites. OneWeb intends to deploy about 600 satellites into near-earth orbit.
The OneWeb project, founded by ex-Google employee Greg Wyler in 2012, aims to provide high-speed internet to the UK, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, most of the Arctic Sea and Canada by by 2022.
The broadband network is considered to be one of the biggest SpaceX competitors in the race for covering the planet with global high-speed and low-latency connectivity.
