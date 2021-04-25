Register
17:14 GMT25 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

    Broadband Supremacy: SpaceX and Amazon Cross Swords in Satellite Internet War

    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081952231_0:185:3072:1913_1200x675_80_0_0_b6a4f22b40ea5f5ce3f76269c792e1b3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202104251082719846-broadband-supremacy-spacex-and-amazon-cross-swords-in-satellite-internet-war/

    SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will blast off from Cape Canaveral with a new Starlink payload next week, delivering another batch of specially crafted satellites to low orbit. Amazon has meanwhile been trying to put spokes in its rival’s wheel, while being itself to date unprepared to deliver on its own ambitious plans.

    Starlink, Elon Musk’s new $100-a-month satellite Internet venture, is likely to become the next “big thing” unveiled by the tech mogul, going to great lengths to earn the status of the world’s first global broadband provider, The Sunday Times reported.

    It portrayed the potential of Starlink, a division of the rocket company SpaceX - which recently carried four astronauts to the ISS, as overwhelming, as it could bring billions of people online.

    As of today, roughly a third of the globe either completely lacks Internet connection or has to face an interrupted signal due to unfavourable weather conditions or outdated equipment. Around four percent of Brits are included in the estimate, the British edition noted.

    With the potential for the global broadband being really huge, Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, as well as providers Viasat and the UK’s state-owned OneWeb, seem to be eagerly jumping on the bandwagon. However, none of the aforementioned has made progress like Starlink: Musk’s brainchild has seen as many as 10,000 customers join it since it introduced its beta service last October.

    Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    ‘A Bunch of People Will Probably Die’ at Onset of Mars Colonisation, Musk Cautions

    A global service could reportedly become a reality already this summer, with SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell recently setting out their ambitious plan:

    “After about 28 launches, we’ll have continuous coverage throughout the globe”.

    Next Wednesday, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will put 60 more satellites into orbit.

    However, rivals eagerly weighed in on Starlink’s progress, alleging that the world’s second-richest man couldn’t care less about low-Earth orbit swarming with its satellites, almost crashing into one another.

    Amazon, for its part, flew off the handle as Starlink asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to permit it to launch some of its satellites into an orbit lower than it had initially planned.

    This Monday, July 8, 2019 file photo shows the Amazon Fulfillment warehouse in Shakopee, Minn. Amazon is on the hunt for workers
    © AP Photo / Jim Mone
    This Monday, July 8, 2019 file photo shows the Amazon Fulfillment warehouse in Shakopee, Minn. Amazon is on the hunt for workers

    The company led by Jeff Bezos, Musk’s rival on the list of the world’s richest people, insisted that the lower orbit, where it also plans to plant its satellites, would boost the odds of unfortunate collisions.

    Amazon’s $10 billion Project Kuiper involves 3,200 Internet-beaming satellites, but it has to date put none in orbit.

    Musk tweeted his rage, suggesting Amazon was attempting to stymie fair competition.

    “It does not serve the public to hamstring Starlink today for an Amazon satellite system that is at best several years away from operation”, he said.

    The FCC has yet to make a decision on Starlink’s request.

    Regardless of the duo’s tug of war, Starlink has meanwhile faced quite a few challenges from American terrestrial broadband operators, which called for the withdrawal of $885 million in federal funds that were handed out to Starlink in December as part of a $9 billion auction of government contracts to set up broadband infrastructure for remote areas.

    The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu
    Elon Musk Drives Tesla Cybertruck Prototype at Its Gigafactory Site in Texas - Photos

    Gary Bolton, head of the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA), said Starlink should be pushed out because the speeds it is proposing will ostensibly fall below the preferred ones. Starlink, for its part, claims its download speeds exceed 100 megabits per second, with upload speeds of 20mbps.

    However, considering the final reward if any satellite provider settles in space, even a lengthy war seems to be worth it.

    According to Eli Dourado, an economist at Utah State University’s Centre for Growth and Opportunity, Starlink’s revenues would ultimately overshadow those of its parent company’s core ventures, which earned the California-based company $2 billion in 2019.

    “Starlink is a money printer”, he wrote, as quoted by The Times. Last year, Morgan Stanley estimated that if the business gets rolling, Starlink may make SpaceX’s value skyrocket to a whopping $175 billion.

    Related:

    NASA Awards Elon Musk's SpaceX $2.89 Billion Contract to Land Astronauts on Moon
    'Mars Sucks' Billboard Springs Up Near SpaceX HQ to Troll Elon Musk, Media Says
    NASA and SpaceX to Launch Second Crew Dragon Mission to ISS
    Tags:
    Internet, satellites, Earth, Mars, rivalry, SpaceX, Amazon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse