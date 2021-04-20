Register
10:53 GMT20 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prototypes of perovskite photovoltaics at the NUST MISIS Laboratory for Advanced Solar Energy

    Russian, Italian Scientists Create High Power Conversion Solar Panels for Internet of Things

    © Photo : Sergey Gnuskov/NITU MISiS press service
    Tech
    Get short URL
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082671106_0:167:3001:1855_1200x675_80_0_0_b2882151e4464b4d1494613de75905f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202104201082677705-russian-italian-scientists-create-high-power-conversion-solar-panels-for-internet-of-things/

    Scientists from the National University of Science and Technology “MISiS” (NUST MISIS) in cooperation with their Italian colleagues have proposed a new type of photovoltaic energy cells to power equipment with solar and household light.

    According to the authors, photovoltaic cells would be capable of powering the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, fitness trackers, smartwatches, and headphones.

    The rapidly growing market for wireless devices and IoT sensors requires autonomous energy sources with low power consumption and a power output of about one microwatt, the researchers claim. One such solution is compact perovskite photovoltaic cells that can provide energy reserves even when charged by standard indoor lighting fixtures.

    Perovskites are a class of minerals with a pseudo-cubic crystal structure and a number of unique properties that are actively used in the energy industry. Perovskite photovoltaics have an efficiency of about 25 percent, which is comparable to semiconductors, but they are much easier to manufacture.

    Prototypes of perovskite photovoltaics at the NUST MISIS Laboratory for Advanced Solar Energy
    © Photo : Sergey Gnuskov/NITU MISiS press service
    Prototypes of perovskite photovoltaics at the NUST MISIS Laboratory for Advanced Solar Energy

    New generation batteries based on planar perovskite solar cells are the least demanding in terms of light intensity. However, the scientists at NUST MISIS claim that they have a number of disadvantages: production costs, tangible energy losses and reduced maximum power during continuous operation.

    A team of young scientists from the NUST MISIS Laboratory for Advanced Solar Energy has proposed a planar photovoltaic cell design using NiO nanoparticles and an original structure, which simplifies production technology and reduces energy losses.

    “The planar structures, like a sandwich, are made up of three layers – a semiconductor for negative charge transfer, perovskite, and a semiconductor for positive charge transfer. We swapped the conductor types and for the first time used NiO for positive charge transfer. The resulting power density of 28.4 μW/cm2 at 400 lux, the standard office illumination, is at least two and a half times higher than that of its silicon analogues,” Tatiana Komaricheva, a researcher at the NUST MISIS Laboratory for Advanced Solar Energy, said.

    This power is sufficient not only for small sensors but also for headphones or a wireless keyboard, the scientists noted. The cells can be easily scaled up to more than tenfold without loss of performance, indicating that their structure is robust.

    For example, the new cells could be used to power smart bank cards, remote controls, home appliances, computer mice and keyboards, and wearable electronics, in addition to the Internet of Things devices, the technology's authors explained.

    The research was carried out jointly with specialists from the Tor Vergata University of Rome (Italy).

    The study results were published in the Solar Energy Materials & Solar Cells international journal.

    Tags:
    Internet, Russian National University of Science and Technology (MISiS), Russia, solar panels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Seen on the flight deck of the space shuttle Challenger, astronaut Sally K Ride, STS-7 mission specialist, became the first American woman in space on 18 June 1983.
    The Real Miss Universe Contest: First Female Astronauts in Space From All Over the World
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse