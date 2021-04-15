Register
14:37 GMT15 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    XPeng P7

    Chinese Automaker Xpeng Motors Set to Develp Chips for Autonomous Vehicles Amid Global Chip Shortage

    © Photo : Xpeng Motors
    Tech
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107729/42/1077294283_0:0:1440:810_1200x675_80_0_0_2bab581d5ddc0bb0ba244b0fdedb0dcc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202104151082638859-chinese-automaker-xpeng-motors-set-to-develp-chips-for-autonomous-vehicles-amid-global-chip/

    The news comes after news the Guangzhou-based tech giant said it had built a small team to develop the chips amid the ongoing global semiconductor crisis and pandemic, Chinese tech news website 36Kr reported this month, and as rival automakers Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen and others compete for the Chinese auto market.

    Chinese electric automaker Xpeng Motors has announced it may produce its own semiconductors for autonomous vehicles, a top exec from the firm told CNBC on Thursday.

    An advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong, 9 July 2018
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Xiaomi to Enter Smart Vehicle Race by April Amid Global Chip Shortage, Report Says
    According to Xinzhou Wu, vice-president of autonomous driving, the firm would explore numerous technologies such as chips for its autonomous vehicles.

    “Well, I cannot say too much about that ... the competition in China market is fierce … so we are looking at all options. What are the best ways to keep our advantage in the competition? So so far we are doing very well in software. But moving forward we are looking at all possible options: how to keep us … winning this competition,” Wu told CNBC.

    Speaking on whether the firm would explore building its own in-house chips, he added: "That's one of the directions, yes."

    According to CNBC, developing in-house chips would allow the company better control and deeper synergy between its hardware components and software.

    A microchip is projected on a screen by a microscope in a photo lithography room where film emulsion is applied to a microchip wafer
    © AP Photo / Daniel Hulshizer
    Efforts to Fund Self-Reliance 'Economically Unrealistic' Amid Tech War, Chip Crunch, TSMC Exec Says
    Wu claimed the P5′s hardware and software and “usability of the overall features is much more advanced” than its competitors — and that would give the company an “edge.”

    The news comes after Xpeng launched on Wednesday its new P5 electric sedan, which implements Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technology, or laser assisted environment mapping.

    The LIDAR sensors on the P5 are vital to the vehicle's autonomous driving capabilities. The sedan also uses Nvidia and Qualcomm components for autonomous driving and its heads up display, respectively, according to CNBC.

    Wu concluded the P5's usability and overall features were "much more advanced" that competitors, allowing the company an "edge" over rivals.

    The news comes as numerous Chinese tech giants join the global tech race amid the US trade war on China. Mainland smartphone giant Xiaomi aimed to build electric vehicles by April this year, according to Chinese media reports in March.

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2011 file photo, a photographer walks past the logo of Baidu Inc., which operates China's dominant search engine, during a technology innovation conference held by the company at China's National Convention Center in Beijing, China. China issued new regulations on Saturday, June 25, 2016 demanding search engines clearly identify paid search results, months after a terminally-ill cancer patient complained that he was misled by the giant search engine Baidu.
    © AP Photo / Alexander F. Yuan, File
    China's Baidu Raises $2bn With Investors for AI Chipmaker Kunlun Amid Global Semiconductor Shortage
    Search engine giant Baidu said on Monday it had completed $2bn in fundraising for its artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Kunlun with numerous investors, with Civic Private Equity Funds Management (CPE) leading the talks.

    Domestic chip production efforts also come amid a major global semiconductor shortage crisis, which has badly hit major tech and automotive firms such as Apple, Samsung, Honda, General Motors and many others in recent months.

     

    Related:

    Honda to Impose One-Week Production Halt at 'Most' North American Plants Due to Semiconductor Crisis
    Intel Enters Global Chipmaking Race, Pledges $20bn To Arizona Fab Amid Global Semiconductor Shortage
    TSMC Invests $100bn In Advanced Semiconductors As Global Chip Crunch Hits Tech Industry, Report Says
    US Sanctions, Tech Firm 'Panic Buying' Fuelled Global Semiconductor Shortage, Huawei's Eric Xu Says
    Tags:
    chipmaker, semiconductors, China, emerging technologies, autonomous car, autonomous vehicles
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse