Register
00:44 GMT15 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013

    Twitter Pinpoints Ghana as Platform’s First Headquarters in Africa

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082224028_0:7:3294:1859_1200x675_80_0_0_3a4080656c9eaa825a7788f48ce736b4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202104151082634188-twitter-pinpoints-ghana-as-platforms-first-headquarters-in-africa/

    Africa has become a recent target market for many social media sites, as the continent looks to expand on the access to so-called open speech and communication. Twitter has aimed at setting up a headquarters in Africa, hoping to target netizens of Nigeria.

    Twitter announced this week that it will be establishing its first African headquarters in the western country of Ghana in a bid to “improve and tailor” the platform’s services across the continent. 

    In a Monday blog post from Kayvon Beykpour and Uche Adegbite, who serve as Twitter’s Product Lead and Director of Product Management, respectively, the pair emphasized reasons as to why Ghana was chosen over other regions.

    “Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate,” the statement reads. 

    “Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.”

    Along with the announcement, Twitter has opened up work-from-home opportunities for Ghanaians interested in joining the future office, including for those wanting to work within the company’s engineering, marketing and communications departments.

    Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, took to his platform to confirm the company’s newfound presence in Africa, thanking Ghana for accepting their offer.

    However, Dorsey’s post was met with backlash from others who believed Nigeria was snubbed as a potential choice for the platform’s new headquarters.

    Nigeria is not out of the running to play host to competing social media platforms. In 2020, Facebook announced that it was considering opening a new office in Lagos, Nigeria, in the coming year. It would be the second Facebook office in Africa, with the first being established in Johannesburg, South Africa.

    Related:

    Twitter Negotiates Takeover of Clubhouse for About $4 Billion, Reports Say
    She Got a Snack: Twitter Afire After Psaki Explains Why VP Harris Visited Chicago Amid Border Crisis
    Twitter to Prevent Re-Upload of Trump's Tweets by National Archives, Reports Suggest
    Twitter Explodes After Elon Musk Says He Supports 'COVID-19 Vaccines'
    DMX Manager Refutes Twitter Rumours of Rapper's Death
    Tags:
    Nigeria, Ghana, Headquarters, Twitter, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse