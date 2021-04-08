Register
12:46 GMT08 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dark matter

    Scientists Puzzled by Enigmatic Glow From Milky Way as Dark Matter Riddle Persists

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105619/04/1056190494_0:167:1920:1247_1200x675_80_0_0_2dd489575b8c2ff8ba55aa9bf2784eae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202104081082571610-scientists-puzzled-by-enigmatic-glow-from-milky-way-as-dark-matter-riddle-persists/

    For years astronomers have been intrigued by a strange excess of gamma rays coming from the centre of our galaxy, as well as occasionally visible spectral lines in the Andromeda galaxy and the Perseus cluster. All of these appear not to come from any confirmed type of matter, which shifts suspicion to the yet unknown - dark matter.

    In a newly released study, researchers have mapped the origins and preliminarily determined the source of a mysterious glow coming from the centre of our Milky Way. The "glow" is believed to come in the form of gamma radiation, which, as new data suggests, is created by "dark matter" – a hypothetical form of matter that could make up roughly 80% of the matter in the entire universe.

    "The analysis clearly shows that the excess of gamma rays is concentrated in the galactic centre, exactly what we would expect to find in the heart of the Milky Way if dark matter is in fact a new kind of particle", Mattia Di Mauro, of the National Institute for Nuclear Physics, said.

    So, what's this new and undetected sort of particle found in the galaxy's heart?

    Back in late 2017, astronomers may have arrived at cues pointing to what dark matter actually is, as a study at the time zeroed in on a set of findings made by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, ESA's XMM-Newton and Hitomi, the Japanese-led X-ray telescope, according to a Daily Galaxy report.

    If confirmed by follow-up research, this may make a major step forward in getting a grip on the puzzling notion of dark matter – "one of the biggest questions in science", said Joseph Conlon of Oxford University.

    The work conducted by Oxford scientists shows that absorption of X-rays at an energy of 3.56 keV is detected when observing the region around the supermassive black hole at the centre of Perseus, which automatically suggests that dark matter particles in the cluster are simultaneously absorbing and emitting X-rays.

    Milky Way Galaxy
    © CC0
    'Kraken': Scientists Discover Largest Galactic Merger in History of Milky Way

    Such processes are well known to astronomers who study stars and clouds of gas with the help of optical telescopes. Light from a star enveloped by a cloud of gas frequently uncovers so-called absorption lines produced when starlight from some particular energy is absorbed by atoms in the gas cloud.

    The absorption propels the atoms from a low to a high energy state, before they quickly drop back to the low energy levels with the emission of a certain amount of light. Yet, the light is re-emitted in all directions, producing a net loss of it at a specific energy level - something that is clearly seen in an absorption line in the star's observed spectrum.

    By contrast, an observation of a cloud some distance away from the star would detect only the re-emitted, or fluorescent light at a specific energy, which would show up as an emission line.

    The Oxford team suggests in their report that dark matter particles may be like atoms in having two energy states separated by 3.56 keV.

    Cold Dark Matter (An Exploded View) 1991
    © CC BY 4.0 / Caroliney76 / Cold Dark Matter (An Exploded View) 1991
    Cold Dark Matter (An Exploded View) 1991

    If so, it could be possible to observe an absorption line at 3.56 keV when observing at angles close to the direction of the black hole, and an emission line when looking at the cluster of hot gas at large angles away from the black hole.

    "This is not a simple picture to paint, but it's possible that we've found a way to both explain the unusual X-ray signals coming from Perseus and uncover a hint about what dark matter actually is", stated co-author Nicholas Jennings.

    Physicists have in recent years suggested new kinds of matter exist - ranging from planet-sized particles to enigmatic dark-matter life, The Daily Galaxy earlier reported, but so far none has been detected or its existence confirmed.

    The Large Hadron Collider (LHC), a 27 kilometer (17 mile) long particle accelerator straddling the border of Switzerland and France, is nearly set to begin its first particle beam tests.
    © Flickr / Amber Case
    The Large Hadron Collider (LHC), a 27 kilometer (17 mile) long particle accelerator straddling the border of Switzerland and France, is nearly set to begin its first particle beam tests.

    The Large Hadron Collider's discovery of the Higgs boson in 2012 prompted a bit of optimistic thinking and expectations of dark matter particles soon being discovered, but so far none has been confirmed.

    "Inconveniently, dark matter is 'dark' in the sense that it hardly interacts with anything, particularly with light. Apparently, in some scenarios it could have a slight effect on light waves passing through. But other scenarios predict no interactions at all between our world and dark matter, other than those mediated by gravity. This would make its particles very hard to find", noted Sergey Troitsky, chief researcher at the Institute for Nuclear Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences in a 29 March 2019 post cited by The Daily Galaxy.

    Yet, researchers believe they will learn more about the origins of dark matter when the ESA's Euclid satellite is launched in 2022, which aims at probing the eon before the Big Bang as well as explaining why the expansion of the universe is accelerating and what the source of this apparent acceleration is likely to be.

    Related:

    'Cosmic Plasma Bubbles' Might Have Helped Create Dark Matter, New Study Says
    US Researchers Use New Atomic Clock to Hunt For Dark Matter
    Supermassive Black Holes Could Be Formed With Dark Matter, Study Suggests
    Tags:
    dark matter, matter, gamma ray, galaxy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse