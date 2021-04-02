Register
23:40 GMT02 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Video: Jet Maker Aerion Unveils Hypersonic Commercial Airliner With 2.5 Tokyo-to-LA Flight Time

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082525987_0:0:1423:800_1200x675_80_0_0_a4fc512de6721bf0a6e6e3cf0ba9d061.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202104021082526328-video-jet-maker-aerion-unveils-hypersonic-commercial-airliner-with-25-tokyo-to-la-flight-time/

    A number of design firms have declared their intent to build a new generation of supersonic commercial airliners in recent years, but so far none have taken flight. Nonetheless, some have looked toward the still-more-ambitious goal of hypersonic travel - something the US military has yet to perfect on its missiles.

    Nevada-based aircraft manufacturer Aerion has revealed the design for a commercial airliner capable of reaching 3,800 miles per hour, or five times the speed of sound, making it capable of reaching any spot on Earth in just three hours.

    Aviation blogger Sam Chui wrote earlier this week that Aerion, an aircraft maker based in Reno, Nevada, that is working on developing several supersonic commercial airliners, was also developing an aircraft capable of reaching hypersonic speeds.

    Dubbed the AS3, the aircraft is based on the AS2 supersonic jet currently under development for several buyers, including Flexjet. According to Aviation International News, the aircraft has roughly the same cabin space as a Bombardier Global 6500 or Gulfstream G600, although while the AS2 is slated to carry just 8-12 passengers, the AS3 is expected to carry about 50 people.

    According to the March 29 video announcing the aircraft, it will be able to fly from Tokyo to Los Angeles in just two-and-a-half hours.

    “At Aerion, our vision is to build a future where humanity can travel between any two points on our planet within three hours. Supersonic flight is the starting point, but it is just that – the beginning. To truly revolutionize global mobility as we know it today, we must push the boundaries of what is possible,” Tom Vice, Aerion’s Chairman, President & CEO, said in a statement quoted by Chui.

    “The AS3 forms the next step in our long-term technology roadmap and will bring Aerion’s high Mach flight capability to a broader audience; we look forward to sharing more on our design later this year,” he added.

    At its top speed, the aircraft will be in what is described as hypersonic speed - a velocity that at present can only be reached by spacecraft, rockets, and a select few types of missiles. However, as the scramjet/ramjet technology required to power a hypersonic vehicle is slowly refined, more aircraft makers are showing interest in building private or even commercial aircraft for travel at up to seven times faster than conventional airliners.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Sam Chui (@samchui)

    A supersonic airliner hasn’t operated commercially since 2003, when the Concorde was retired. Vice told CNN the French-British jet was “a brilliant piece of machinery, a noble experiment, but it put too much emissions in the environment, too much noise into our communities, and was too expensive to operate.”

    “What we're trying to do is very different,” Vice said. "We had to design an aircraft that was incredibly efficient with the lowest fuel-burn possible, so we spent 10 years thinking about advanced aerodynamics and fuel-efficient engines. We've designed specifically around noise and emissions.”

    Two firms contracted by the US Air Force to build ultra-fast Air Force One jets for travel by the President of the United States have based their orders on existing designs for commercial airliners, in much the same way the present Air Force One jets are based on commercial Boeing 747 airliners.

    One design bureau, Hermeus, presented a design last summer for a hypersonic Air Force One jet based on an existing “business class” aircraft powered by a combined cycle engine, a type of ramjet engine that can also function as a typical turbojet engine, allowing it to fly at lower speeds where ramjets become inefficient - a longstanding barrier to their practical use.

    Another, Exosonic, has been working on a supersonic airliner with a low sonic boom, similarly to Aerion’s AS2 designed in part by folks who worked on the X-59 QueSST research plane for NASA, and the Air Force asked about the feasibility of converting it to meet the president’s unique travel needs, such as a electromagnetic pulse survivability.

    Aerion, too, has partnered with the US federal space agency. In February, NASA and Aerion began a joint study to “engage in research and development on a future generation of ultra-high-speed, or high-Mach, aircraft,” according to an agency press release.

    According to the release, the duo will be “specifically studying commercial flight in the Mach 3-5 range, the collaboration will be used to evaluate the parametric suitability of propulsion and thermal management technologies.”

    However, it might be possible to go even faster. Chinese scientists announced in December they had created a “sodramjet” engine capable of propelling an aircraft as fast as 11,800 miles per hour, or 16 times the speed of sound. At that velocity, the plane could go anywhere on Earth in two hours.

    Related:

    Photos: Design for Mach 3 Supersonic Airliner Unveiled by Virgin Galactic
    Russia and UAE Will Join Forces to Create Supersonic Passenger Plane
    Photo: Chinese Scientists Test Prototype Hypersonic Aircraft Engine to go Anywhere in 2 Hours
    Tags:
    airliner, Aerion AS2, Aerion, hypersonic aircraft, hypersonic travel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse