Launch of Soyuz-2 Carrier Rocket From Baikonur Cosmodrome With 38 Satellites

The Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with Fregat booster is expected to bring 38 satellites from 18 countries into low-Earth orbit.
The payload includes the South Korean CAS500-1 Earth remote sensing satellite as the primary payload, Japanese ELSA-d space debris docking and removal satellite; four Japanese GRUS satellites; Saudi Arabia’s optical Earth observation NAJM-1 and others, including satellites from Russia, Israel, Thailand, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Argentina, and Hungary.
