Tesla Vehicles Reportedly Banned From Chinese Military Sites Due to Security Concerns

China is the biggest market for electric vehicles in the world, with Tesla one of the biggest players.

Tesla cars and SUVs have been banned from Chinese military compounds due to concerns by the army that sensitive data could be collected by the vehicle’s onboard cameras.

The Chinese military has issued an order advising owners of Tesla cars to park away from military property, Bloomberg reported citing anonymous sources.

The ban was sparked by concerns that Tesla vehicles might be collecting and transmitting sensitive information and locations back to the car maker.

Tesla vehicles are equipped with several cameras to assist parking and driving, while also providing 360 degrees of visibility around the car at a range of up to 250 metres.

Some models also have interior cameras to capture images “to help Tesla engineers develop safety features and software enhancements,” the company says.

These interior cameras have also been used by the company to assist driverless beta testing, which contributed to the ban, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla said, however, that in-car cameras fitted on Teslas sold in China are not part of its testing programme.