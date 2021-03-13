Register
15:56 GMT13 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An artist’s rendering of the most distant quasar

    Gigantic Jet Detected From Black Hole in Early Universe May Unravel Astronomical Mysteries

    © Flickr / European Southern Observatory
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202103131082332454-gigantic-jet-detected-from-black-hole-in-early-universe-may-unravel-astronomical-mysteries/

    The unsolved enigma of how black holes in the early Universe grew to be a billion times the mass of the Sun just one billion years after the Big Bang has long plagued astronomers, with current models, based on observations from telescopes on Earth and in space, failing to offer credible explanations

    Astronomers claim to have found evidence of an extraordinarily long jet of particles emanating from a supermassive black hole in a galaxy about 12.7 billion light-years from Earth.

    The light detected from this jet was emitted when the universe was just 0.98 billion years old – less than a tenth of its current age. If further observations confirm the findings, it would be the most distant supermassive black hole with a jet detected by its X-rays.

    ​The revelations, made using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, may subsequently help explain how the biggest black holes were formed in the early universe.

    Markarian 231, a binary black hole found in the center of the nearest quasar host galaxy to Earth, is seen in a NASA illustration released August 27, 2015
    © REUTERS / NASA
    Markarian 231, a binary black hole found in the center of the nearest quasar host galaxy to Earth, is seen in a NASA illustration released August 27, 2015

    The details of the study have been laid out in a paper accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, while a preprint is available online.

    “If a playground merry-go-round is moving too fast, it’s hard for a child to move towards the center, so someone or something needs to slow the ride down. Around supermassive black holes, we think jets can take enough energy away so material can fall inward and the black hole can grow,” said Thomas Connor of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, who led the study.

    The source of the super-long jet of particles is a quasar about a billion times more massive than the Sun.

    The rapidly growing supermassive black hole, designated PJ352-15, is located at the centre of a young galaxy.

    Astronomers observed PJ352-15 for three days, finally detecting X-ray emission about 160,000 light-years away.

    ​What makes the findings so pertinent is that they may help unravel the mystery of how supermassive black holes were able to grow so quickly to reach such enormous masses in the early history of the Universe. This enigma has long puzzled astronomers.

    What makes PJ352-15 special is that, previously, the longest jet observed from the early universe was only about 5,000 light-years in length.

    Secondly, this supermassive black hole is about 300 million light-years farther away than the most distant X-ray jet recorded prior to the study.

    “The length of this jet is significant because it means that the supermassive black hole powering it has been growing for a considerable period of time. This result underscores how X-ray studies of distant quasars provide a critical way to study the growth of the most distant supermassive black holes,” said co-author Eduardo Bañados of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA) in Heidelberg, Germany.

    The researchers involved in the study emphasised that the results show that X-ray observations can be one of the best ways to study quasars with jets in the early Universe.

    Related:

    Israeli Scientists Catch 'Faraway Galaxy' Radio Emissions Potentially Changing Black Hole Theory
    Scientists Create Black Hole Analog and it Behaves Just Like Hawking Predicted
    Scientists Baffled By Discovery of Most Distant Radio-Loud Quasar With Greedy Black Hole
    Giant Stars of Early Universe Could Be Progenitors of Supermassive Black Holes
    Tags:
    NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Big Bang, big bang, NASA, NASA, quasars, black hole, black hole
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse