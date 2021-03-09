Register
22:13 GMT09 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden gets into the car upon arrival at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 26, 2021.

    Biden Setting Stage for Big Tech Crackdown as Prominent Critics to Join Administration

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082200859_0:0:1805:1015_1200x675_80_0_0_881651e2f86037cdffda3e8a88c4016f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202103091082296794-biden-setting-stage-for-big-tech-crackdown-as-prominent-critics-to-join-administration/

    Earlier, the Biden administration revealed it would be assigning Tim Wu, a Columbia Law School professor who popularized the idea that major tech firms needed to be broken up, as special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy. The move has since suggested that the Biden White House intends to take a harsher stance on tech.

    Tapping on two of the biggest critics of Big Tech, US President Joe Biden has begun to shed light on how his administration plans to address the growing technology sector, marking a stark difference to how the industry was approached under the Obama administration. 

    Citing sources familiar with the matter, several outlets reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration is in the process of vetting prominent antitrust scholar Lina Khan before she is nominated to serve as a potential commissioner with the US’ Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

    The FBI is said to also be conducting a background check on Khan, according to Bloomberg News.

    Khan is most known for writing the 2017 scholarly article “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” which argued that the current US antitrust law is ill-suited to rein in tech giants, especially when it comes to the all-consuming reaches of online retailer Amazon. The groundbreaking report underscored how Amazon’s business model was crushing smaller companies.

    Screenshot captures Lina Khan, a prominent antitrust scholar who is most known for writing the 2017 scholarly article Amazon Antitrust Paradox, which shed light on how the current US' antitrust law is unable to effectively rein in tech giants.
    Screenshot/Time
    Screenshot captures Lina Khan, a prominent antitrust scholar who is most known for writing the 2017 scholarly article "Amazon Antitrust Paradox," which shed light on how the current US' antitrust law is unable to effectively rein in tech giants.

    “The company has positioned itself at the center of e-commerce and now serves as essential infrastructure for a host of other businesses that depend upon it,” Khan wrote at the time. “Elements of the firm’s structure and conduct pose anticompetitive concerns - yet it has escaped antitrust scrutiny.”

    The Yale Law School graduate later went on to briefly work at the FTC and serve as an adviser for the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee. During her time as an adviser, Khan helped to formulate an investigation into the anticompetitive conduct exhibited by Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook. 

    The 16-month investigation eventually led to a 450-page report released by the subcommittee that effectively accused Big Tech companies of benefiting from monopoly power. The findings also included various recommendations that outlined how the government could best prevent monopolies, such as requiring the break up of some companies and ordering firms to make their services compatible with competitors.

    The latest developments surrounding Khan’s alleged nomination came days after the Biden administration announced that Wu, who has been a prominent critic of the tech industry, would be working with the National Economic Council on tech matters.

    In fact, Wu is credited for coining the term “net neutrality,” a principle that states internet providers should treat all communications through their cables and cell towers equally, and that the service should be free from control of the government.

    Tim Wu, a Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial candidate, speaks to reporters before voting in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a challenge in his bid for a second term in the Democratic primary as he seeks to dispatch liberal activist Zephyr Teachout. Wu is also considered the father of net neutrality, a term he is credited with coining in a 2003 paper.
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Tim Wu, a Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial candidate, speaks to reporters before voting in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a challenge in his bid for a second term in the Democratic primary as he seeks to dispatch liberal activist Zephyr Teachout. Wu is also considered the father of net neutrality, a term he is credited with coining in a 2003 paper.

    William Kovacic, a professor at the George Washington University Law School and a former FTC commissioner, told Bloomberg that the appointment of Wu and the looming nomination of Khan is “a major step.” 

    “It’s another sign of the extraordinary success that the advocates of transformation have had in changing the debate and changing the policy-making context,” Kovacic added. “Just extraordinary. I don’t even think they foresaw that this would happen five years ago.”

    Despite the praise, not everyone is thrilled with Khan’s potential nomination. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who serves as the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust, issued a Tuesday statement and called reports surrounding Khan “deeply concerning,” criticizing the move over her lack of experience, and being fresh out of law school.

    “Ms. Khan no doubt has a promising career ahead of her, but being less than four years out of law school, she lacks the experience necessary for such an important role as FTC Commissioner,” Lee said. “This moment is too important for our antitrust enforcers to be learning on the job.”

    Incidentally, the reports surfaced as the Senate Judiciary Committee was also expected to hold its confirmation hearing of Vanita Gupta, a civil rights lawyer who has been nominated for associate attorney general, and who has also been critical of social media giant Facebook. Should Gupta be confirmed, she would oversee both the antitrust and civil-rights division of the US Justice Department.

    At present, both Facebook and Google are already facing federal antitrust lawsuits that were filed under the Trump administration. 

    Related:

    'They Fear Us': Project Veritas Decries Big Tech 'Censorship' After Twitter Ban
    'It's a Worry That Big Tech Companies Have So Much Power Over the Information We Consume' - Analyst
    The Battle For Content: Will Britain And The EU Follow Australia In Forcing Big Tech Giants To Pay?
    Biden Advisor Bruce Reed Seen as Favoring Legislation to Rein in Power of Big Tech
    What's Behind Trump Tape Scandal & Why Did Big Tech Treat It Differently Than Hunter Biden Exposé?
    Tags:
    Biden Administration, antitrust laws, Net Neutrality, big tech
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse