ISS Crew Seals Off First Air Leak in Russia's Zvezda Module

"Today, as part of the work to eliminate leaks in the Zvezda module, the Russian crew of the ISS ... will open the hatch of the intermediate chamber [in the Zvezda module compartment] and will apply a layer of sealant from the end face of the previously attached patch," Energia spokesperson said.
The Russian crew sealed a 1.8-inch jagged tear in the Zvezda module in October 2020, but expedition commander Vladimir Solovyov said in January that the orbital outpost was still leaking tiny amounts of air. Russian cosmonauts have since established the source of the leak and temporarily sealed it.
On Wednesday, a source in the rocket and space sphere said that the two cracks in the Zvezda module would be completely sealed by 12 March.
All comments
Show new comments (0)