Launch of SpaceX Starship Prototype Scheduled for March 3, Musk Says

Musk announced the news on Twitter.
Starship launch tomorrow. Window opens at 9am.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2021
According to SpaceX, the Starship prototype's third high-altitude suborbital flight test will be held at the SpaceX site in Cameron County, located in the US state of Texas.
SpaceX is developing a space transportation system consisting of a fully reusable Super Heavy launch vehicle and a Starship spacecraft. The system will allow for the delivery of satellites, crews and cargo both to the near-Earth orbit and to the Moon and Mars.
In February, a Starship prototype crashed and burned while attempting to land in the Texas outback, becoming the second time the prototype rocket's test flight has ended in an explosion.
