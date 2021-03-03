Register
02:07 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Unopened letterpacket DB-1627 was virtually unfolded and read for the first time. An Unlocking History Research Group team member holds the packet in their hands to show its small size. Brienne Collection, Sound and Vision The Hague, The Netherlands.

    Researchers Use X-Ray Tech to Unravel Centuries-Old Secrets Hidden in Locked Letters

    Courtesy of the Unlocking History Research Group Archive
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082239142_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_497ac2cc4341f7e0d38b98a9cad0b73a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202103031082239260-researchers-use-x-ray-tech-to-unravel-centuries-old-secrets-hidden-in-locked-letters/

    Letterlocking is considered a centuries-old technique in which an individual intricately folds a piece of correspondence in order to safeguard the contents from any eagle-eyed snooper. The practice was even tapped by Mary, Queen of Scots, who protected the contents of an 1587 letter to her brother-in-law with a so-called “butterfly lock” seal.

    A team of scientists and researchers associated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently revealed that they were able to virtually disclose the contents of locked letters by using X-ray machines, as opposed to cutting the letters apart and destroying historical artifacts.

    Published in the journal Nature Communications, the findings detailed that the group of researchers was able to decode the contents of a letter by first scanning it with an advanced X-ray microtomography scanner. With the scan offering up a three-dimensional image, officials then used computer analysis to piece together the pieces of virtual parchment.

    “The scanning technology is similar to medical CT scanners, but using much more intense X-rays which allow us to see the minute traces of metal in the ink used to write these letters,” David Mills, of Queen Mary University of London, explained in a statement accompanying a release. “The rest of the team were then able to take our scan images and turn them into letters they could open virtually and read for the first time in over 300 years."

    ​"We've been able to use our scanners to X-ray history,” Mills added.

    In total, the team was able to virtually pry apart four undelivered letters dated from 1680 and 1706 that had been pulled from a postal truck kept at The Hague. The historical treasure trove is known as the Brienne Collection and contains 577 locked letters. 

    Letters were placed inside the wooden truck, which houses a total of 3,148 items, whenever any piece of correspondence was unable to be delivered to its intended address. The idea was to keep the letter inside the box with the hope that it would eventually be retrieved.

    A seventeenth-century trunk of letters bequeathed to the Dutch postal museum in The Hague. The trunk belonged to one of the most active postmaster and postmistress of the day, Simon and Marie de Brienne, a couple at the heart of European communication networks. The chest contains an extraordinary archive: 2600 locked letters sent from all over Europe to this axis of communication, none of which was never delivered. Sealed letterpackets from this trunk were scanned by X-ray microtomography and “virtually unfolded” to reveal their contents for the first time in centuries.
    Courtesy of the Unlocking History Research Group Archive
    A seventeenth-century trunk of letters bequeathed to the Dutch postal museum in The Hague. The trunk belonged to one of the most active postmaster and postmistress of the day, Simon and Marie de Brienne, a couple at the heart of European communication networks. The chest contains an extraordinary archive: 2600 "locked" letters sent from all over Europe to this axis of communication, none of which was never delivered. Sealed letterpackets from this trunk were scanned by X-ray microtomography and “virtually unfolded” to reveal their contents for the first time in centuries.
    One of the letters translated by the team was dated July 31, 1697, and was sent from Lille, France by a man named Jacques Sennacque to his cousin Pierre Le Pers, who was working as a merchant in The Hague. After processing the letter, officials determined that Sennacque had requested a copy of a death certificate and asked for “news of your health.”

    Having reviewed hundreds of thousands of letters, the team of researchers were also able to pinpoint 12 different formats of letterlocking, some of which turned out to be far more complex than others.

    Other sources for further investigation include the hundreds of undelivered letters included in the Prize Papers archive, a collection of mail and other material that were confiscated from enemy ships by Britain from the 17th and 19th centuries.

    Related:

    Mars' Two Moons Were Likely Once a Single Object, New Study Reveals
    Brexit Voters Less Likely to Take COVID-19 Jabs, Oxford University Study Reveals
    Men – Not Women – Discriminated Against When Looking for a Job, Swedish Study Finds
    COVID-19 Has Not Spared Africa: Study Finds Massive Under-Reporting in Zambia
    Tags:
    Study, history, X-rays, letter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse