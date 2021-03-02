Launch of Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket With Starlink Satellites Delayed Again

The delay was justified by poor weather conditions in the recovery area, with the launch now rescheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at 7:53 p.m. EST [00:53 GMT on Wednesday], the company said via Twitter. The Falcon 9 rocket is expected to lift off from the Cape Canaveral (Kennedy) Air Force Station in Florida.
On Sunday, the launch was delayed for unspecified reasons.
Due to poor weather conditions in the recovery area and to allow additional time for pre-launch checks, now targeting Tuesday, March 2 at 7:53 p.m. EST for launch of Starlink from LC-39A— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 1, 2021
The mission aims to put 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. If successful at its next launch opportunity, it will expand SpaceX’s fleet of broadband relay satellites to include over 1,200 (some of them are prototypes that are no longer in service).
The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world.
